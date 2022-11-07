Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders 4-3 Win vs Rangers – 11/8/22
The theme of the 2022-23 season for the New York Islanders might be coming back and winning games in the third period. At least that was the theme of the last two games coming on consecutive nights as they came back from 3-1 deficits in the final period to win both games. The Islanders lead the NHL with 24 goals in the third period and three unanswered goals helped them defeat the New York Rangers 4-3 for their second win on the season against the divisional opponent.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA IS WHOLLY UNIMPRESSED WITH RASMUS RISTOLAINEN'S GAME, JOINING PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE
Since John Tortorella took over as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, they have looked nothing like the pile of garbage they were last season. Torts' preachings have resulted in a total buy-in from the team, at least for now. We'll see where they are at come game 70. But...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Trip to Finland Wasn’t All Bad
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. After a 3-7 start, the “trip to Finland” was held up like a beacon of hope. Their two games at the NHL Global Series in Tampere would be a great time to turn things around. The problem? Their opponent.
Yardbarker
Tortorella challenges Flyers’ Ristolainen and Sanheim
John Tortorella and his coaching staff challenged the Philadelphia Flyers upon arrival. ‘Camp Tortorella’ prepared the roster to play hard. Grinding down the opponents was always the blueprint of the standard Tortorella presents. They won’t be the most talented team on the ice in most contests, but controlling what can be is the requirement.
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
Tortorella focused on game, not sentimentality upon return to Columbus
VOORHEES, N.J. -- John Tortorella made it very clear he isn't interested in discussing the past. The Philadelphia Flyers coach enjoyed his six seasons in the same role with the Columbus Blue Jackets but isn't spending much time dwelling on his return to Nationwide Arena when the Flyers play the Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Goalies, Tortorella’s Return & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a tough spot. They’re back from Finland after getting hammered in both games against the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Global Series. That coupled with being in last place in the NHL standings already has the rumor mill swirling. This week on Blue...
NBC Sports
Tortorella won't walk down memory lane as he returns to Columbus with Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella was not in the mood to reminisce about the past. He never really is — he's always looking forward, fixated on the challenge at hand. So a day before going back to Columbus, Ohio, where he last coached for parts of six seasons, the 64-year-old was not going to supplement the storyline of his return.
Yardbarker
Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going
The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
NBC Sports
Tortorella, Laughton starting to build relationship between coach, leader
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella can often take the temperature of his team through his leadership group. If he doesn't like something, address it with a leader. If he needs to know something, ask one of his leaders. He has been known to do that with his past teams...
