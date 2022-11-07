The theme of the 2022-23 season for the New York Islanders might be coming back and winning games in the third period. At least that was the theme of the last two games coming on consecutive nights as they came back from 3-1 deficits in the final period to win both games. The Islanders lead the NHL with 24 goals in the third period and three unanswered goals helped them defeat the New York Rangers 4-3 for their second win on the season against the divisional opponent.

