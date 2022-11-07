Pikes Peak State College holding week-long celebration ahead of Veteran’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak State College has a prominent veteran and military affiliation percentage among the student body and staff, 30% in fact.

The school holds a week-long celebration of events leading up to Veteran's Day on Friday, November 11.

"The purpose of this isn't just to honor veterans," Pikes Peak State College Military and Veterans Programs Director Paul DeCecco said. "This isn't just about being a brand military friendly. It's really to build awareness in the community at large. I believe Pikes Peak State really values having Veterans in their classrooms, clubs, involved in the work studies, and involved in the community."

At the entrance of the Rampart campus, a photo display from the Colorado Women's Hall of fame sits to honor the accomplishments of Colorado Women Veterans. They made significant contributions to the state, nation, and world.

Also, from the end of October until November 25, original Veteran artwork will be on display at the art gallery at Studio West across the street from the downtown campus, called the Veteran Voices Art Show. The purpose is to highlight many different forms of art created by Veterans.

"We brought in a program called combat paper," DeCecco said. "It's a veteran nonprofit. They bring in old uniforms and allow veterans and non-veterans to sit down and they create strips out of uniforms where they mash them into paper. In that act, I've seen veterans get very emotional in that they're remembering something."

Outside, the Centennial campus has a field of flags. Beginning Monday at noon and throughout the week, students and community members are placing flags on the front lawn in honor of a Veteran they know.

"This offers all of them an opportunity to participate and in a very visible way say thank you non-verbally through their actions," DeCecco said.

Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Centennial Campus there will be a mobile Veteran Clinic from the Veterans Center providing information and support on Veteran benefits, such as going back to school.

"I feel valued and I feel like this is important for Veterans who are looking to go into school and maybe not shy away from it," Student Veteran Jerry Sedillo said.

Also on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Rampart campus, Veterans will be presenting on their Vietnam experience and honoring the 247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

At all campuses, there are photo displays submitted by students honoring the Veterans in their lives displayed on the campus televisions.

The week-long series of events ends with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Centennial campus Friday at 11 a.m. to gather and remember all Veterans. The purpose is to celebrate and reflect upon the contributions our Veterans have made to our Country.

