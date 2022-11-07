Read full article on original website
Healey congratulates Kim on NJ-3 victory
Republican Bob Healey has conceded his loss in a race to unseat Rep. Andy Kim (D-Mooretown) in New Jersey’s 3rd district. “With enough votes now counted to make the outcome of this election clear, I want to thank all who supported me and worked so hard on behalf of this campaign,” Healey said. “While this was certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, I am proud of the campaign that we put forward and the incredible team we assembled. “
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Mayfield says he’ll seek 2024 rematch with Watson Coleman in NJ-12
Darius Mayfield, a political newcomer who held Rep. Bonne Watson Coleman (D-Ewing) to 60% for the first time in her career in Tuesday’s general election, has announced that he intends to challenge her again in 2024. A 37-year-old businessman who walked away from his job last year to become...
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
Poll: N.J. Dems prefer Murphy pass on White House bid; 80% of GOP reject Christie for president
New Jersey Democrats like Gov. Phil Murphy but they don’t want him to run for president; Republicans in New Jersey don’t want former Gov. Chris Christie to run for president, mostly because they don’t like him. That’s what the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll found when they asked...
Chris Christie or Phil Murphy for president? N.J. ain’t feeling it, poll shows
No. We’re good, you don’t have to do that. That’s what most New Jerseyans about Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican former Gov. Chris Christie running for president in 2024, according to a poll released Wednesday as the dust settled on Tuesday’s election.
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Do Not Want Governor Murphy To Run For President
With voting now complete in the 2022 midterm elections, positioning for the 2024 presidential election is now underway. Both the current governor of New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, and the most recent former governor, Republican Chris Christie, are expected to try their chances for their party’s nominations, but neither have the support of their home state in such efforts, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows.
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
Midterm Results NJ: Andy Kim defeats GOP challenger Bob Healey, wins 3rd term in House
Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.
Live New Jersey 2022 Election Results
NEW JERSEY - Election day has passed in New Jersey. While there were no statewide offices up for a vote there were still a lot of interesting races. All 12 Congressional Districts were up for election in New Jersey. Those races could have implications about which party controls Congress for...
New Jersey awaits election results as polls close for 2022 election
It’s 8 PM and the polls are closed in New Jersey. Now it’s up to election officials in the state’s 21 counties to count the votes. As part of a partnership with Decision Desk HQ and with the support of the New Jersey Education Association, the New Jersey Globe will bring you up-to-the-minute elections results for Congress, and in Bergen, Burlington, Cumberland, Gloucester, Somerset and Passaic counties. Click HERE to view results after the polls close at 8 PM.
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
No Red Wave in NJ on Election Night
Despite decades-high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president, there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members, and voting for their board of education. These races are important because they form the building blocks of grassroots political efforts in local communities.
NJ election results: Key congressional races
The outcome in these four NJ districts will help determine the balance of power in the House. Polls closed at 8 p.m., Nov. 8. Here are up-to-the-minute results for the most hotly contested congressional midterm races in New Jersey, provided by The Associated Press. Results for all 12 New Jersey...
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Zero Hour: Murphy Leads Chant for Sherrill
MAPLEWOOD – This Essex County town is new to CD-11 and Mikie Sherrill has to be pretty happy to have it. Back in 2018 – the last midterm election – Democrats won here by about 10-to-1. But every election is a new story, so at noon on...
The perfect solution for New Jersey voting
I want to start this off by saying that I had a very pleasant experience casting my votes today in Roosevelt where they reward your experience with not only a sticker but a cookie as well. No cookies were given in Mercer County, however. Only in New Jersey could we...
Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave
TRENTON – New Jersey State Senator Michael Testa has had enough of out-of-control crime in the Garden State, where criminals are being coddled by Governor Phil Murphy and Democrat lawmakers. New Jersey has long been considered one of the safest states in America as a whole. Now, that could change as Democrats and Murphy continue to roll out soft-on-crime policies statewide. Those policies embolden and empower criminals and criminal enterprises who seek to exploit the criminal justice reform measures enacted by the governor and the Democrat state legislators. A rising rate of car thefts, carjacking and crime is taking over The post Testa blames Phil Murphy, Democrats’ soft-on-crime policy for rising New Jersey crime wave appeared first on Shore News Network.
