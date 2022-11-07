Republican Bob Healey has conceded his loss in a race to unseat Rep. Andy Kim (D-Mooretown) in New Jersey’s 3rd district. “With enough votes now counted to make the outcome of this election clear, I want to thank all who supported me and worked so hard on behalf of this campaign,” Healey said. “While this was certainly not the outcome we were hoping for, I am proud of the campaign that we put forward and the incredible team we assembled. “

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO