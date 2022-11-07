Read full article on original website
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Player abruptly retires from Josh McDaniels’ Raiders midseason at age 28
On Sunday, veteran linebacker Blake Martinez played 68 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in the team’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday, he announced on his Instagram that he was retiring from football at the age of 28 “to focus on my family and future passions.”
Colts, Irsay Ripped on Good Morning Football
Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas rips Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts for the hire of Jeff Saturday.
As Browns wait for Watson era to start, Dolphins being rewarded for faith in Tua Tagovailoa
When the Miami Dolphins (6-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-5) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Miami will have its starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, under center.
Titans may get Tannehill back to help D, Henry vs. Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are coming off an overtime road loss in which four defensive starters played 100 snaps, with a fifth going 97. The Denver Broncos? Rested and refreshed thanks to their bye week, even with the return flight from London and yet another road trip on Sunday to visit the Titans (5-3). ...
Celtics 4.5-Point Home Favorites Over Nuggets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday at TD Garden, something has to give. Boston will be taking...
Where to buy Boston Celtics tickets for 2022-2023 regular season games
The Boston Celtics are off to a hot start this season so far with an 8-3 record and a four-game winning streak. The C’s, who lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals last year, are looking to redeem themselves this season and go all the way. Fans looking to go to any Celtics games this year can shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
'I thought it was a joke': NFL Network's Joe Thomas rants on Colts coaching move
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is taking more shots regarding his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach in the wake of Frank Reich's firing. Saturday had been an NFL analyst for ESPN, and his only coaching experience is at the high school level. Colts legend Dwight Freeney couldn't believe the hire....
Patriots ‘receiver’ Matthew Slater has only 1 catch in 15 years; he doesn’t want a 2nd
Football rosters can be filled with little lies. The New England Patriots once listed running back Danny Woodhead at 5-foot-9. He’s closer to 5-foot-7. Officially, nose tackle Vince Wilfork weighed in at 325 pounds. There were times when he crept up to 350. Then there’s Matthew Slater. He’s a...
Patriots players are off for bye week; but coaches? ‘We’re actually working more’
For players, the bye week is a much-needed chance to get away from the facility and rest their bodies -- as well as their minds. Hey, it’s even a good chance to catch some NFL games on Sunday. For New England Patriots coaches, it will be slightly different. “I’m...
