Mayor Wu Announces Reopening of Boston City Hall Plaza

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that the official reopening of City Hall Plaza will be held next week. The family friendly event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature tours of the newly renovated plaza, live entertainment and a ribbon cutting. There will also be a second event from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by the city's Arts and Culture Cabinet, with live music and a lighting installation.
baystatebanner.com

White grievance politics surfaces on City Council

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Boston

Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law

The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
baystatebanner.com

Police, council clash over civilian flaggers

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
baystatebanner.com

Reparations effort at odds with Boston history

The Bay State Banner urges Gov. Charlie Baker to sign the law creating Emancipation Day. Even Boston City Councilors seem to be unaware that in 1783, Massachusetts became the first state to outlaw slavery. Prior to 1776, there was no place on the planet identified as the United States of...
nbcboston.com

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
Boston

Here’s what Michelle Wu is looking for in a new MBTA leader, and why

"We need to see some stability for the organization," Wu said of the MBTA. The MBTA’s next general manager should be someone with a clear vision and an understanding of the transit organization and its surrounding political landscape, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday.
commonwealthmagazine.org

10 reasons for building a better highway

FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Election Results For November 8: Town Goes Blue For The Night — Supports 8 Of 9 Democratic Candidates In Contested Races

WILMINGTON, MA — 10,318 Wilmington voters casted ballots in the November 8, 2022 election, representing a 57.31% turnout. In Wilmington, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington) defeated his challenger Paul Sarnowski (R-Wilmington) by 12.5%. Robertson has been re-elected, also carrying the Tewksbury portion of the 19th Middlesex district. State Senator...
Dorchester Reporter

‘Void’ of information on violence vexes residents in Mattapan

Boston Police and the Mattapan leaders found themselves aligned on Monday night during a conversation meant to fill a “void” of information and direction that has left the neighborhood in shock following a slate of horrific violence over the last two months, in particular last Sunday night when six people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents within 35 minutes in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. In Mattapan, Sunday’s brazen homicide of Edwin Pizzaro, 48, and the shooting of another man on Orlando Street next to Almont Park, followed a brazen murder at the same spot in July.
