nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Announces Reopening of Boston City Hall Plaza
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that the official reopening of City Hall Plaza will be held next week. The family friendly event will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature tours of the newly renovated plaza, live entertainment and a ribbon cutting. There will also be a second event from 5 to 8 p.m., hosted by the city's Arts and Culture Cabinet, with live music and a lighting installation.
baystatebanner.com
White grievance politics surfaces on City Council
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Mayor Wu signs City Council-approved redistricting map into law
The controversial map, dubbed the "unity map," had sparked tensions on the council in recent weeks. UPDATE: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday signed into law a hotly-debated new political map approved by the City Council last week. Supporters have said the map aims to give more political agency to...
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
baystatebanner.com
Police, council clash over civilian flaggers
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. A City Council hearing on the idea of using civilian flaggers instead of police details on some construction projects got heated Monday as Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone refused to surrender the microphone after exceeding the five-minute limit for testimony, prompting councilors to walk out of the hearing, held at the Bolling Building in Roxbury.
baystatebanner.com
Reparations effort at odds with Boston history
The Bay State Banner urges Gov. Charlie Baker to sign the law creating Emancipation Day. Even Boston City Councilors seem to be unaware that in 1783, Massachusetts became the first state to outlaw slavery. Prior to 1776, there was no place on the planet identified as the United States of...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
Here’s what Michelle Wu is looking for in a new MBTA leader, and why
"We need to see some stability for the organization," Wu said of the MBTA. The MBTA’s next general manager should be someone with a clear vision and an understanding of the transit organization and its surrounding political landscape, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
WCVB
Family IDs man killed in daytime shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — A 35-year-old man who is described as a hard-working family man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Elijah Pinckney's wife said her husband was getting out of his dump truck to stop at home for lunch when he was shot in the road.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Election Results For November 8: Town Goes Blue For The Night — Supports 8 Of 9 Democratic Candidates In Contested Races
WILMINGTON, MA — 10,318 Wilmington voters casted ballots in the November 8, 2022 election, representing a 57.31% turnout. In Wilmington, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington) defeated his challenger Paul Sarnowski (R-Wilmington) by 12.5%. Robertson has been re-elected, also carrying the Tewksbury portion of the 19th Middlesex district. State Senator...
Dorchester Reporter
‘Void’ of information on violence vexes residents in Mattapan
Boston Police and the Mattapan leaders found themselves aligned on Monday night during a conversation meant to fill a “void” of information and direction that has left the neighborhood in shock following a slate of horrific violence over the last two months, in particular last Sunday night when six people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents within 35 minutes in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. In Mattapan, Sunday’s brazen homicide of Edwin Pizzaro, 48, and the shooting of another man on Orlando Street next to Almont Park, followed a brazen murder at the same spot in July.
Massachusetts attorney general race focuses on crime, equity
BOSTON (AP) — In the race for Massachusetts attorney general voters are choosing between Democrat Andrea Campbell and Republican Jay McMahon — each hoping to break new ground while highlighting very different priorities during their campaigns. If elected, Campbell, a former Boston city councilor who ran unsuccessfully for...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
