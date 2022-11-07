Read full article on original website
Eichler Hearing Center Celebrates Jamestown Location
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Eichler Hearing Center. This business provides hearing tests, hearing aid sales and services. Traveling from Aberdeen, SD, they have expanded their service area to include Jamestown. Eichler Hearing is co-located with the Chiropractic Arts Clinic at 312 2nd Ave. SW in Jamestown. You can reach them at 1-605-228-9596.
Lowell Komrosky
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad, Lowell. Komrosky, on November 5, 2022, at the Veteran’s Hospital, Fargo, ND. Lowell Burton Komrosky was born January 20, 1934, to Harry and Florence Komrosky on a farm near Sanborn, ND. He grew up and attended school in the Sanborn area. In 1950 he moved to Los Angeles, CA where he attended the National College for Machinist. He joined the Army in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. Dad was very proud of his service to our country and his Purple Heart.
Blizzard Warning Issued For The Area
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Heavy snowfall amounts are in the forecast for the region as an early winter storm hits the region. Snow fall amount vary from 6 to 14 inches in the Valley City area to higher amounts from Jamestown to New Rockford, N.D. where 12 to 21 inches is forecast.
Fewer Ballots Cast in Stutsman County, State
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were a total of 6,785 ballots cast in Stutsman County during the Nov. 8 General Election. 307 of those votes were cast at the American Legion in Medina according to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website. The total includes 1,365 ballots cast from early voting and 866 absentee ballots received.
Full Slate of Issues on Tap at Central Dakota Ag Day
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota State University Extension will host the annual Central Dakota Ag Day Dec. 16 at the NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center. The daylong program includes opportunities to learn about crop production, weed management, veterinary issues, and crop and livestock market outlooks. The event begins with coffee...
Winter Storm Shuts Down Region
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “I waited all year for this” said a young girl out shoveling snow with her grandfather in front of their home in Jamestown. Most people did not share that sentiment as the first significant snowfall of the season came in the form of a blizzard in our region.
Jamestown Manufacturing Employees Donate Food Locally
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A weeklong challenge between three manufacturing facilities in Jamestown, North Dakota resulted in 10,800 items being donated to local food pantries. The employees of Newman Signs, Cavendish Farms, and Collins Aerospace all stepped up and brought in an abundance of food, health, and baby supplies.
City of Jamestown Announces Snow Removal Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in residential areas beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property clear of snow and ice. Do not deposit snow or ice on the city street after the city plow has cleared the street. These violations are class B misdemeanors under the general penalty and will result in a fine.
Barnes County Burn Ban Rescinded
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Board of Commissioners issued a burn ban on Sunday, November 6th after several grass fires ignited in multiple areas of the county due to tender dry conditions. The board rescinded their burn ban on November 9th following a mixture of rain...
Gun & Reel Sports Signs Walters to Exclusive “NIL” Deal
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Gun & Reel, Inc., the leading sporting goods retailer in Jamestown for over 50 years, has signed University of Jamestown basketball star Mason Walters to an exclusive agreement within the sporting goods industry. Walters, a two-time NAIA All-American, is excited about endorsing and promoting a...
Virginia “Gini” Carol Stevens
Virginia “Gini” Carol Stevens, 80, of Valley City, North Dakota passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at The Legacy Place, Valley City. The funeral service will be held 10:30 am Tuesday, November 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City. Visitation will be Monday, November 14, from 5-7pm at the church.
Angeline Harstad
Angeline Harstad, 91, Valley City, North Dakota died November 6, 2022 at SMP Health-St. Raphael, Valley City. Angeline Jeanett Harstad was born June 25, 1931 near Sanborn, North Dakota, to Mike and Gertrude (Wendel) Harstad. She was the first born, followed by two sisters. Angeline finished eighth grade at Lake Side School. She lived on the farm until moving to Jamestown, North Dakota, with her mother. On September 17, 1992, Angeline moved into the Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City. She loved music, puzzling and played many instruments. Angeline loved the Lord, and enjoyed worship with joyful singing.
Valley City Snow Removal Notification
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is reminding the public that vehicles parked on emergency snow routes will be towed if they are not removed while city crews are trying to remove snow along emergency routes. Public Works Director Clint Klemisch said crews are plowing...
Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Operation Christmas Child is asking for donations to fill shoe boxes to help children less fortunate around the world. Local Coordinator Terry Graalum talked about the importance behind this mission. She talked about the items that should go into the shoe boxes and what...
NDHP Trooper Car Struck West of Jamestown Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, November 9th, at approximately 6:30 pm, a ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) patrol car was struck westbound on I-94 MM 260 at Jamestown. The NDHP Trooper had witnessed a semi jackknife at this location and the semi was partially blocking the roadway. “The trooper...
Cassandra Diaz Named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com) — Cassandra Diaz (SR/Montebello, Calif.) from the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team has been named this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Diaz had a pair of goals, including the game-winner, to send Jamestown to the...
Jimmies Headed Back to GPAC Championship After Sweeping DWU
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – For the fourth consecutive year, the #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team is headed to the GPAC postseason championship after a sweep of #6 Dakota Wesleyan. Set scores finished at 25-19, 25-21, and 25-19. The Jimmies leaned on 5th-year senior Anna Holen in the opening set as the LaMoure native put up seven kills during set one. Jamestown’s blockers came to play in set two with Darienne Johnson and Lexi Olson making a big impact on the block with Aleah Zieske to jump ahead 2-0 in the match.
First-half Shooting Hinders Jimmies in Loss at Mayville State
MAYVILLE, N.D. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team shot just 32 percent in the first half on the way to a 74-56 loss against Mayviille State University Tuesday evening. Hannah DeMars (SR/Grand Rapids, MN) and Audrey Rodakowski (JR/Dickinson, ND) combined to score 44 of UJ’s 56...
LaMoure County Unofficial Election Results
LAMOURE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Below are the unofficial results for LaMoure County in the 2022 General Election. 1,662 ballots were cast out of 3,240 eligible voters. County Commissioner By District LaMoure – District 2. Bruce Klein, 184. Mike Vogel, 125. County Commissioner By District LaMoure – District 4...
Barnes County General Election Results 2022
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – In the District 24 State Representative race incumbent Republican Representative Dwight Kiefert received 2,202 votes. Incumbent Republican Representative Cole Christensen received 1,889 votes and Independent candidate Madeline Luke received 1,732 votes and Democrat Kaitlyn Huss received 511 in the November 8th general election in Barnes County.
