Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Patriots WR who retired from NFL to serve in Navy has Bill Belichick’s respect
Malcolm Perry had a spot on the New England Patriots training camp roster this year. But days before practices were set to open, the former Navy star announced that he was retiring from the NFL to immediately join the armed services. It’s a decision that Bill Belichick respects. On Tuesday,...
Player abruptly retires from Josh McDaniels’ Raiders midseason at age 28
On Sunday, veteran linebacker Blake Martinez played 68 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in the team’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday, he announced on his Instagram that he was retiring from football at the age of 28 “to focus on my family and future passions.”
Josh Allen injury: Bills QB misses second practice with elbow issue (report)
All eyes are on the quarterback position for the Buffalo Bills right now. However, none of those eyes reportedly spotted start QB Josh Allen during Thursday’s practice. According to Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino, there was no sign of Allen during Thursday’s practice session. This marks the second straight practice Allen has missed this week.
As Browns wait for Watson era to start, Dolphins being rewarded for faith in Tua Tagovailoa
When the Miami Dolphins (6-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-5) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Miami will have its starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, under center.
'I thought it was a joke': NFL Network's Joe Thomas rants on Colts coaching move
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is taking more shots regarding his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach in the wake of Frank Reich's firing. Saturday had been an NFL analyst for ESPN, and his only coaching experience is at the high school level. Colts legend Dwight Freeney couldn't believe the hire....
Colts, Irsay Ripped on Good Morning Football
Former NFL offensive lineman Joe Thomas rips Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts for the hire of Jeff Saturday.
DraftKings promo: Thursday Night Football $200 bonus for Falcons-Panthers
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Sportsbook has the perfect new user promotion to pair with the NFL’s Week 10 edition of Thursday Night Football. Interested individuals can...
Caesars promo code: Falcons-Panthers $1,250 bet to kick off Week 10
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Falcons and Panthers kick off NFL Week 10, activate our Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL here for a fully-insured wager and two...
A ‘dirty hit’ led to David Andrews’ first concussion; Patriots OL never got an apology
FOXBOROUGH – David Andrews has been playing football since he was a kid. He’s dealt with various injuries along the way that have forced him to miss games. Watching the Patriots play while he’s home has never been easy, but the past two weeks were different. That’s...
FanDuel promo code scores Falcons-Panthers $1K no-sweat bet offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re looking forward to Thursday Night Football between the Falcons and Panthers or any other upcoming matchup, the latest FanDuel promo code...
Patriots ‘receiver’ Matthew Slater has only 1 catch in 15 years; he doesn’t want a 2nd
Football rosters can be filled with little lies. The New England Patriots once listed running back Danny Woodhead at 5-foot-9. He’s closer to 5-foot-7. Officially, nose tackle Vince Wilfork weighed in at 325 pounds. There were times when he crept up to 350. Then there’s Matthew Slater. He’s a...
David Andrews returns to Patriots after missing two weeks due to ‘dirty play’
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots shaky offensive line is about to get a big boost for the second half of the 2022 NFL season. After missing the last two weeks, David Andrews returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday. The team’s starting center and captain suffered a concussion when he was blindsided by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel in the Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears. That forced him to miss the last two weeks of practice and the past two Patriots games against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.
Patriots coach Cam Achord says he’s slowed down legendary caffeine intake
Cam Achord says he’s slowed down his caffeine intake, especially after getting some grief from players. The New England Patriots special teams coordinator raised some eyebrows a couple of years ago when he revealed how much caffeine he consumed in a given day. Back in December 2020, Achord said that he drank six-to-seven coffees a day on top of three Pepsis.
Patriots players are off for bye week; but coaches? ‘We’re actually working more’
For players, the bye week is a much-needed chance to get away from the facility and rest their bodies -- as well as their minds. Hey, it’s even a good chance to catch some NFL games on Sunday. For New England Patriots coaches, it will be slightly different. “I’m...
Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers strives to be throwback in ‘game that’s soft as hell now’
FOXBOROUGH — Even on an NFL roster, Jabrill Peppers stands out. Listed at 5-foot-11, Peppers weighs in at 213 pounds and has authored some of the biggest hits on the Patriots highlight reel this season. “Have you seen the guy?” Matthew Slater said. “The guy looks like The Incredible...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0