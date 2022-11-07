FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots shaky offensive line is about to get a big boost for the second half of the 2022 NFL season. After missing the last two weeks, David Andrews returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday. The team’s starting center and captain suffered a concussion when he was blindsided by Chicago Bears defensive tackle Mike Pennel in the Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears. That forced him to miss the last two weeks of practice and the past two Patriots games against the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO