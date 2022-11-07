Read full article on original website
WATCH: Robbery suspect arrested by Colorado Springs police
A deadly shooting involving police in Pueblo is under investigation 11/10/22. Ballot counting continues in Colorado with many people watching the U.S. HD-3 race between Frisch and Rep. Boebert.
Officer-involved shooting in Pueblo, PPD investigating
UPDATE: Thursday 11/10/2022 12:03 (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the officer-involved shooting was near the Pueblo Mall, in the area of Mel Harmon Drive and Dillon Drive. There is no threat to the community at this time and no officers were injured in the incident, according to PPD. The Pueblo County […]
Teen arrested in 7 robberies across Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is in custody for a slew of robberies across Colorado Springs. In the span of just two and a half weeks, police say suspect Breven Herron, 18, held up two GameStops, two Family Dollars, a Walgreens, a smoke shop, and carjacked a vehicle. With the exception of the first GameStop robbery on Oct. 18, all of the crimes were carried out between Nov. 1-6:
Springs police searching for suspect behind 9 burglaries and robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say is behind a laundry list of burglaries and robberies in Colorado Springs -- many committed after bonding out of jail. Ricardo Huizar was arrested in May for allegedly burglarizing four cell phone stores. He was out on...
Man reportedly running from police run over by car in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian, who was also reportedly running from police, was under investigation in Pueblo Thursday night. At about 4:55 p.m. police asked the public to avoid the intersection of N. Iola Avenue and E. 4th Street. The neighborhood is east of I-25, between N. Hudson Avenue and S. Joplin Avenue.
Man suspected of shooting and killing 73-year-old woman in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the death of a 73-year-old woman in custody. On Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 35-year-old Max E. Struck. Police believe Struck shot and killed Patti Magby in a home off Bergemann Road on Oct. 21. The area is southwest of Pueblo.
Police search for vehicle of interest used in homicide
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest that was used in a homicide that took place Friday, Nov. 4. Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called near the corner of Constitution Road and North Salem Avenue on reports of a shooting. Upon […]
Racketeering crime ring convicted and sentenced
Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
Man tries to run from police, gets run over by car
UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/10/2022 7:18 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — A car vs. pedestrian crash in Pueblo on Thursday, Nov. 10 is being investigated after Pueblo Police say a man was running from police when he was run over. According to PPD, around 4 p.m. PPD officers were on a “proactive policing call” in the area of […]
Pandemic hits adoptive families
Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the death of a 73-year-old woman in custody. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old.
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced that they have arrested Marcos Trujillo a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Trujillo had four warrants. Two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply, which included Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary. PPD said, Trujillo also had a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court, which included Theft of […]
RV fire spreads to power pole in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters were called to an RV fire Wednesday night that spread to a power pole. At about 6:50 p.m. a post on the department’s Twitter page stated the fire was happening in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, just to the north of E. Platte Avenue and one block west of Chelton Road. Last time this article was updated, most of the fire was out.
WATCH: State of the Region Address for El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf delivered the annual State of the Region address. WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article. This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf talked about plans to strengthen the region’s economy,...
Deputies searching for person of interest
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest Wednesday, Nov. 9. PCSO says the person of interest is related to crimes in the Colorado City area. The Sheriff’s Office is also trying to locate the car seen pulling into the lot […]
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Two minors are facing charges in a deadly Colorado fire.
Victim identified in fatal stabbing at Colorado Springs' Dorchester Park
The victim of a fatal stabbing Thursday at Dorchester Park has been identified as 35-year-old Bradly Miller, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Monday. The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m., when police responded to the park south of downtown. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will officially announce...
WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car.
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
Off Duty Space Force Guardians put out fire near the Manitou Incline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of hikers is being credited with helping battle a small fire near the Manitou Incline on Wednesday. These hikers spoke only with 11 News and are a part of the Space Force. They say their group was doing a team building exercise and planned to celebrate at the top of the Incline. Their hike was stopped around step 1,000 when they saw smoke.
