COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters were called to an RV fire Wednesday night that spread to a power pole. At about 6:50 p.m. a post on the department’s Twitter page stated the fire was happening in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, just to the north of E. Platte Avenue and one block west of Chelton Road. Last time this article was updated, most of the fire was out.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO