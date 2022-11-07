ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role

Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario

I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
Surprise team could make big-money play for Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon

One insider is suggesting that a surprise team could make a move to really load up on star power adding big names like Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon. Shortstop Trea Turner is firmly in free agency, having his candidacy peddled by none other than St. Louis actor Jon Hamm. Pitcher Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract, making him one of the top commodities in the open market as well.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Can the Eagles Go 17-0 This Season? | Daily Betslip

The Eagles are 8-0 and have looked dominant most of the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP front runner and leads an offense with no clear weakness. Their defense is susceptible against the run, but is still giving up the third-fewest yards and fourth-fewest points in the NFL. The...
Braves: 3 free agents Atlanta absolutely must stay away from

The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, November 11)

It was a small slate in the NBA last night, but tonight we have double the amount of games. To start tonight off, we have a matchup between two of the best teams in the league – the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Both teams are in the top 5 in offensive ratings and both hit the OVER in their previous games. There will be a lot of offense on the floor, and the end result will be a a fun Friday night game.
