The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
New York Mets rumored to be interested in free agent All-Star shortstop
The New York Mets reportedly could be interested in adding an All-Star middle infielder in free agency this winter, despite
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Phillies’ offseason plan for Bryce Harper’s UCL elbow injury
The end of the Philadelphia Phillies’ incredible run means that it’s time for Bryce Harper to heal up. The superstar outfielder had to occupy the designated hitter spot due to a UCL injury. He provided immensely valuable hitting as the Phillies shocked the world. Now, Harper will look...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
FOX Sports
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Holliday has plans for Adam Wainwright
Matt Holliday and Adam Wainwright spent eight years together as teammates on the St. Louis Cardinals. That relationship is not going to matter once spring training begins ahead of the 2023 season. Holliday is set to join the Cardinals as their bench coach next year as part of the shakeup...
ESPN
Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
NBC Sports
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster
The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever who has appeared in parts of four big-league seasons with the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants. He...
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Surprise team could make big-money play for Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon
One insider is suggesting that a surprise team could make a move to really load up on star power adding big names like Trea Turner or Carlos Rodon. Shortstop Trea Turner is firmly in free agency, having his candidacy peddled by none other than St. Louis actor Jon Hamm. Pitcher Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract, making him one of the top commodities in the open market as well.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Atlanta Radio Station Questions Trae Young's Role on Hawks
A sports talk show on an Atlanta radio station questioned if Trae Young is still the leader of the Hawks.
Can the Eagles Go 17-0 This Season? | Daily Betslip
The Eagles are 8-0 and have looked dominant most of the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP front runner and leads an offense with no clear weakness. Their defense is susceptible against the run, but is still giving up the third-fewest yards and fourth-fewest points in the NFL. The...
Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar savior is finally revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to one of the worst starts in franchise history despite having the second-greatest player in league history and another big who is a top-10 player in the NBA when he is playing at his best. Making matters worse is the fact that Russell Westbrook...
Braves: 3 free agents Atlanta absolutely must stay away from
The Atlanta Braves should stay away from these three free agents at all costs. Things didn’t go as well for the Atlanta Braves as they had hoped in 2022. Their triumphant comeback in the National League East late in the season felt similar to the year prior when they won it all. Luck did run out for them when the unexpectedly red-hot Philadelphia Phillies met up with them in the ALDS.
Pistons vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds for Friday, November 11 (Friday Night Knicks To Thrive At Home)
The New York Knicks just can’t figure out how to beat Kevin Durant. The Nets sent the Knicks to a 5-6 overall record on Wednesday, and now the Knicks have to rebound against the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is 3-9 on the year and has struggled heavily. The Pistons are...
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, November 11)
It was a small slate in the NBA last night, but tonight we have double the amount of games. To start tonight off, we have a matchup between two of the best teams in the league – the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Both teams are in the top 5 in offensive ratings and both hit the OVER in their previous games. There will be a lot of offense on the floor, and the end result will be a a fun Friday night game.
'I thought it was a joke': NFL Network's Joe Thomas rants on Colts coaching move
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is taking more shots regarding his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach in the wake of Frank Reich's firing. Saturday had been an NFL analyst for ESPN, and his only coaching experience is at the high school level. Colts legend Dwight Freeney couldn't believe the hire....
