Alabama football takes the field against a dangerous Ole Miss offense on Saturday afternoon. Previously we looked at the Rebel running game, and today we’re looking at how Lane Kiffin tries to exploit defenses down the field. Transfer QB Jaxson Dart is a gifted athlete with a big arm and a great pedigree. He’s gotten better as the year has gone on and he’s become more comfortable with Kiffin’s scheme. The sophomore USC transfer is middle of the pack in the SEC statistically but excels off the play action fake. RB Quinshon Judkins is a dynamic playmaker, and the Rebels get the ball to him in a variety of unique ways. They use this to their advantage as any fake to him creates gaps in a defense that is overly concerned with stopping him.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO