Is this the end of civility?

By Harriette Salazar, Kingston
 3 days ago
Anyone else wondering how far we are going to go. Are we getting use to everything being politicized and angry? How did we get to the point where an elderly man being attacked with a hammer in his home somehow pivots to illegal alien from Canada bringing crime to our streets? The United States now incarcerates more people than any other country in the world, building more jails for the prison industrial complex is not the answer.

The same media that gave our former president billions of dollars of free advertisement every time he uttered something inflammatory and then after the election said sorry our bad but it was great for business is culpable. The handful of wealthy white dudes that have captured all of our media into just a few hands are not on your side.

The horse race polls that are rife with splashy doomsday headlines would like you to believe that women have forgotten about losing their anatomical rights and are more worried more about the price of gas. They are not covering the issues like the fact that Republican Party want to take away your lifetime contribution to Social Security and want to steer you away from the existential looming threat of climate crisis with fake alarms instead.

Vote! Our democracy depends on it.

Harriette Salazar, Kingston

Related
Modern technology needs mean foreign policy matters

If you are a believer in the technology of electric cars, solar panels, communication equipment, etc., there are a few things that you really need to know. The first thing to know is that the rare earth elements needed to power electric vehicles and all the common electronic products you probably use on a daily basis (iPhones, modern kitchen appliances, hi-definition TV, electric switches, fluorescent lighting) have some type of rare earth elements, such as cobalt, lithium, or antimony as part of the composition.
Democrats Tarra Simmons, Drew Hansen hold large leads in 23rd District House races

Democrats Drew Hansen and Tarra Simmons, the 23rd District’s incumbents seeking reelection to seats in the state House of Representatives, will retain their seats. In the initial batch of voting results released Tuesday night, Hansen, of Bainbridge Island, and Simmons, of Tracyton, held large leads. Hansen won 67% of the votes in his race, while Simmons claimed 66% of the vote in her contest. Republicans Paige Jarquin, of Central Kitsap, and Janell Hulst, of Kingston, had challenged Hansen and Simmons and won about 33% and 34% of votes cast, respectively.
