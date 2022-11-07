ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

405magazine.com

15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 10-13

The late autumn chill has swiftly arrived, and Oklahoma City has both outdoor and indoor events suited for the seasonal weather. From local music to artisanal markets and holiday festivities, here’s what you can do in the 405 this weekend. Stoney LaRue | Nov. 10. If you are a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo turns on safari Christmas lights

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo turned on its safari Christmas lights Thursday ahead of the holiday season. The safari lights feature over 50 light displays, showcasing wildlife and seasonal themes, according to a news release from the zoo. "We've expanded quite a bit this year," said Dwight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC Repertory Theatre debuting its first full-scale production

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City theater group aims to be a place of inclusion and creativity where all are welcome. The Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre is debuting its first full-scale production Thursday called “The Great Leap.”. Artistic Director Kelly Kerwin and Movement Director Hui Cha Poos joined...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police turn to technology to help fight crime

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers turned to new technology to help boost their police presence amid low staffing numbers. Police are using new tools like drones to see areas that might be too dangerous for officers. "We have drones that really increase our capability," said Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Guthrie honors veterans during 'Flames of Memory' event

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Members of the Guthrie community honored veterans in a unique way Thursday night. The Flames of Memory event at the Oklahoma Territorial Museum was moved inside due to the rain, but the celebrations continued. Veterans’ families were invited to place a luminaria — a bag placed...
GUTHRIE, OK
Purcell Register

It was a good ride

They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development

Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

All Aboard Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride

Our family is making every effort to make holidays more about experiences than about gifts and money. We decorate Christmas Cookies together for prizes, we wear ugly (I think they are cute) Christmas Sweaters, and a few years ago, my family took a little ride on the Polar Express. Those...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced the names of the four African lion cubs born this summer at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The female lions have been named Neema, meaning "grace," Zahara, meaning "flower," and Makena, meaning "happiness." The male lion's name is Mshango, which means "surprise." The OKC Zoo...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Adventure awaits just north of OKC

There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

