FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
405magazine.com
15 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: November 10-13
The late autumn chill has swiftly arrived, and Oklahoma City has both outdoor and indoor events suited for the seasonal weather. From local music to artisanal markets and holiday festivities, here’s what you can do in the 405 this weekend. Stoney LaRue | Nov. 10. If you are a...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo turns on safari Christmas lights
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo turned on its safari Christmas lights Thursday ahead of the holiday season. The safari lights feature over 50 light displays, showcasing wildlife and seasonal themes, according to a news release from the zoo. "We've expanded quite a bit this year," said Dwight...
KOCO
Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
KOCO
OKC Repertory Theatre debuting its first full-scale production
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City theater group aims to be a place of inclusion and creativity where all are welcome. The Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre is debuting its first full-scale production Thursday called “The Great Leap.”. Artistic Director Kelly Kerwin and Movement Director Hui Cha Poos joined...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
News On 6
Tatum Guinn Reports From Joy Hofmeister's Watch Party
TULSA, Okla. - News On 6's Tatum Guinn is in Oklahoma City covering Joy Hofmeister's campaign watch party. Hofmeister says she has put all of her attention into connecting with as many Oklahomans as she could.
KOCO
Devon Ice Rink in Oklahoma City to open a couple days later than scheduled
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Devon Ice Rink will open for the 2022 season a couple of days later than expected. Myriad Gardens officials said the Devon Ice Rink will open Sunday, Nov. 13, instead of Friday. Once the annual ice rink in Oklahoma City opens, its hours will be...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police turn to technology to help fight crime
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officers turned to new technology to help boost their police presence amid low staffing numbers. Police are using new tools like drones to see areas that might be too dangerous for officers. "We have drones that really increase our capability," said Oklahoma City...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
KOCO
Guthrie honors veterans during 'Flames of Memory' event
GUTHRIE, Okla. — Members of the Guthrie community honored veterans in a unique way Thursday night. The Flames of Memory event at the Oklahoma Territorial Museum was moved inside due to the rain, but the celebrations continued. Veterans’ families were invited to place a luminaria — a bag placed...
Purcell Register
It was a good ride
They didn’t make them any nicer. I met Britt Radford when he was only 17. I was 18. We were going through rush at OU at the same time. Little did we know it back then, but a friendship that would last a lifetime was made. We were initiated...
OKC VeloCity
Will Rogers World Airport lassoing more businesses in Lariat Landing development
Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of lion cubs, performs wellness exam
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's newest and cutest deadly predators now have names. The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the names of the four young lion cubs on Thursday, as the growing one-month-olds had a check-up. "It's been a long time coming, and we're very excited to get them their health...
OCPD Informs Public There Is No Active Threat At Variety Care
Oklahoma City police are informing the public that there is no active threat at Variety Care on W. Britton Rd. Police say that they were called to the business after a gunshot struck one of the windows of the building this afternoon. No one was injured and officers cleared the...
All Aboard Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride
Our family is making every effort to make holidays more about experiences than about gifts and money. We decorate Christmas Cookies together for prizes, we wear ugly (I think they are cute) Christmas Sweaters, and a few years ago, my family took a little ride on the Polar Express. Those...
Go Snow Tubing in Oklahoma at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC
If you're looking for some festive family fun head to Oklahoma City, OK. to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Winterfest 2022. There are holiday movies being shown on the big screen, tons of displays, Christmas lights, and best of all, snow tubing! That's right you can go snow tubing in Oklahoma during Winterfest 2022.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced the names of the four African lion cubs born this summer at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The female lions have been named Neema, meaning "grace," Zahara, meaning "flower," and Makena, meaning "happiness." The male lion's name is Mshango, which means "surprise." The OKC Zoo...
OKC VeloCity
Adventure awaits just north of OKC
There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
