Construction has ramped up along S. Portland Ave. near Will Rogers World Airport in recent months as work continues on the Lariat Landing development. Lariat Landing is a dedicated 1,000-acre site located on the east side of the airport between I-44 and the airport. The aim of the development is to attract aviation and nonaviation businesses alike to that area of OKC. To accommodate the growth of Lariat Landing, the city relocated Portland Avenue in 2015, with access to sewer, water and electricity along the four miles of the rebuilt thoroughfare, which stretches from SW 54th to SW 104th streets. The city also added beautifully landscaped center medians and street lighting up and down that section of Portland.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO