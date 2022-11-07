ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggie Roast: New Mexico State, Beck's team for branded coffee

Las Cruces Sun-News
LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University continues to be a leader among colleges and universities that offer licensed foods, beverages and other products, and next on the list of Aggie-branded products that support student-athletes is a hot cup of Joe.

Ready to ground and brew, Aggie Roast made its debut to the community last week at Beck’s Roasting House and Creamery.

Arianna Parsons, owner of Beck’s Roasting House and Creamery, said the local business has worked closely with NMSU and hired many students throughout the last decade.

“We are thrilled to make this big leap into being an officially licensed producer," she said. "We feel it will provide opportunities to grow our relationship with NMSU and show our NMSU pride."

The coffee has been in the works for several months and is described as a smooth blend with earthy and chocolatey undertones.

“This coffee truly speaks to our region. As usual, the local company, NM.CO has done an outstanding job of taking our ideas and making them concrete with the branding. We feel we will have an eye-catching product on the shelves, met in quality with the coffee itself,” Parsons explained. “This is a coffee that any student, faculty member or alumnus can drink and feel that they are ready to take on the day.”

With a growing list of licensed products, NMSU is one of the top colleges and universities in terms of generating funding that helps support hundreds of student-athletes throughout their time at the university.

“The latest report from the Collegiate Licensing Company indicated that we were second in consumables in the alcohol category and fifth overall in the consumables category, which is pretty tremendous when you think about how many schools they have and the size of many of them,” said Mario Moccia, director of NMSU athletics.

Aggie Roast will be available for purchase at Beck’s Roasting House and Creamery and online at https://beckscoffeelc.com/shop/?v=89d269ea9f2e.

Tatiana Favela writes for New Mexico State University Marketing and Communications and can be reached at tfavela5@nmsu.edu, 575-646-7953.

Las Cruces Sun-News

