Weeki Wachee Man Stabs Man And Himself In Altercation Over A Woman

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A Weeki Wachee man has been arrested after stabbing a man multiple times and accidentally stabbing himself in the process.

According to deputies, on Friday at 10:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Fine Street in Weeki Wachee in reference to a stabbing incident.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a male suspect identified as Jonathon Gullo, 26, and a 24-year-old male victim. Both men sustained injuries during the altercation.

Witnesses told deputies that Gullo was “visiting an occupant of the residence” when the incident occurred.

The victim arrived shortly after Gullo to retrieve some property he had left behind the day prior. Gullo and the victim soon became engaged in an argument over a woman residing at the residence.

During the argument, Gullo brandished a large knife and began stabbing the victim repeatedly. During the incident, Gullo also accidentally stabbed himself.

The victim was eventually able to flee the residence, according to deputies.

Gullo admitted to detectives that he stabbed the victim numerous times but didn’t want to kill the victim, but rather, “Put the fear of God” in him.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center where he is expected to make a full recovery. Gullo was treated at a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Following treatment, Gullo was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $25,000.

