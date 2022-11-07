Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
‘I Am the Attacker:' Teen Arrested in NJ Threat Case; Chilling Details Revealed
An 18-year-old eyed in a nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from the FBI earlier this month now faces federal charges in the case, prosecutors said Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, allegedly transmitted a manifesto containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish...
6-year-old boy finds gun in backpack at Bronx school, police say
It was the second gun found on a student at a New York City school Thursday.
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years
BRONX - A man who stabbed his wife to death in front of his young children, inside a Bronx homeless shelter, sill serve the next 20 years in prison for the vicious murder. Ernesto Valerio, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Emilsy Calix, in front of their daughters ages 2 and five months old. Valerio left the children in the apartment with the body when he fled the murder scene.
Man gets 20 years for stabbing wife to death in Bronx homeless shelter
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Ernesto Valerio, 27, stabbed 19-year-old Emilsy Calix in the face, neck and chest inside their apartment inside a Bronx homeless shelter on Oct. […]
New Jersey man accused of calling cops on Black girl killing lanternflies
CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey mom is angry after she says a white neighbor called police on her young Black daughter while the girl was outside killing lanternflies. The incident happened in a neighborhood in Caldwell back on Oct. 22. “There is a little Black woman walking and spraying stuff on the sidewalks […]
$10K reward offered 2 years after newborn boys found beaten to death in Bronx alley
Police, clergy and the public held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the building on College Avenue where the boys — nicknamed Zeke and Zain by police — were found.
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx Execution
BRONX - The feds charged a gang member with murder for executing a man on a Bronx street. Prosecutors said the defendant gunned down the victim to further himself in the gang which is an offshoot of the Bloods.
NYC driver kidnapped by carjackers who zip-tied him, put bag over his head
A Queens carjacking victim was pulled out of his car at gunpoint and kidnapped by a group of men who put a bag over his head, zip-tied his hands and abandoned him in Nassau County.
Court upholds conviction, 18-year sentence of killer who left victim bound and gagged in North Bergen lot
A Newark man convicted of beating, tying up and gagging another man, then leaving him to die in a North Bergen lot nearly 10 years ago will not get a new trial and he will not have his sentence reduced. An appellate panel Monday affirmed the trial court conviction and...
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
Twin baby boys' cause of death revealed 2 years after being found behind Bronx building
Police told Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim that the two infant boys were identical twins and that their cause of death was a homicide.
2 Years After Mysterious NYC Baby Deaths, Community Still Awaits Answers
It was Nov. 9, 2020. Twin boys, thought to be less than 24 hours old, were found dead on a patio of a Bronx apartment building. Cops launched an intensive investigation. Two years later, it's still ongoing, with the case as yet unsolved. The Claremont Village community where the babies...
Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
Man dies 10 months after he's struck by hit-and-run Mercedes-Benz on Christmas Eve
A 63-year-old man has died months after he was struck by a hit-and-run Mercedes-Benz driver in Inwood early on Christmas Eve, police said Thursday.
2 Bronx men arrested for using bear spray, gun in $800K smash-grab jewelry store robbery
Two Bronx men were arrested and charged by federal authorities for robbing a jewelry store of over $800,000 using bear spray, a gun and hammers, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Range Rover passenger found dead with shot to head after driver flees Queens crash
Police investigating a two-vehicle crash in Queens on Wednesday afternoon found a man dead with a gunshot wound to his head in the back of a Range Rover, police said.
Driver allegedly went 100 mph before deadly Brooklyn crash
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver allegedly sped down a Brooklyn street at 100 mph before he crashed, killing a teenage passenger and injuring three others, officials said Wednesday. Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, tried to turn from National Drive onto Strickland Avenue on June 10, 2021, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly failed […]
Beloved grandmother mowed down by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
Columbia murder suspect extradited from New York 4 years after woman's death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a suspect in the murder of a Columbia woman has been extradited from New York four years after he allegedly killed a woman during a failed robbery. The Columbia Police Department announced on Tuesday that 21-year-old Dashawn T. Muldrow was taken from Albany, New...
VIDEO: Victim chased into street, beaten in Williamsburg robbery
The 33-year-old victim was standing in front of a building on Hooper Street, near Broadway, in Williamsburg just before 8 p.m. Friday when a group of males ambushed him, police said.
