‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 Years

BRONX - A man who stabbed his wife to death in front of his young children, inside a Bronx homeless shelter, sill serve the next 20 years in prison for the vicious murder. Ernesto Valerio, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife, 19-year-old Emilsy Calix, in front of their daughters ages 2 and five months old. Valerio left the children in the apartment with the body when he fled the murder scene.
Man gets 20 years for stabbing wife to death in Bronx homeless shelter

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in front of their two children, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Ernesto Valerio, 27, stabbed 19-year-old Emilsy Calix in the face, neck and chest inside their apartment inside a Bronx homeless shelter on Oct. […]
Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
Driver allegedly went 100 mph before deadly Brooklyn crash

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver allegedly sped down a Brooklyn street at 100 mph before he crashed, killing a teenage passenger and injuring three others, officials said Wednesday. Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, tried to turn from National Drive onto Strickland Avenue on June 10, 2021, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly failed […]
Beloved grandmother mowed down by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...
