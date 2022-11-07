LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hospitals around Nevada are dealing with a rise in RSV cases, a respiratory illness in young children, as flu and COVID cases overlap this fall. The Nevada Hospital Association reports there’s an uptick in hospital and ICU occupancy rates. NHA says rates are now at 70% and 75%. The Pediatric ICU occupancy rate was 100%. For perspective, the state has 61 pediatric beds in the north and 118 in the south. PICU beds are 21 in the north and 70 in the south.

