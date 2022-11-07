ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
KOLO TV Reno

Local government offices close early due to weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
Fox5 KVVU

Rise in RSV cases, PICU beds in Southern Nevada filling toward capacity

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hospitals around Nevada are dealing with a rise in RSV cases, a respiratory illness in young children, as flu and COVID cases overlap this fall. The Nevada Hospital Association reports there’s an uptick in hospital and ICU occupancy rates. NHA says rates are now at 70% and 75%. The Pediatric ICU occupancy rate was 100%. For perspective, the state has 61 pediatric beds in the north and 118 in the south. PICU beds are 21 in the north and 70 in the south.
Elko Daily Free Press

More snow again today in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Another round of snow created adverse driving conditions overnight in northeastern and central Nevada. One injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill around 2:30 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on portions of U.S. Highway 50 and through Secret Pass. The Nevada Department...
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-11/08/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are preparing significant widespread rain and mountain snow moving into our region early this week. If you’re heading out to the Polls the earlier the better if you want to avoid the rain. The national weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning...
KOLO TV Reno

Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General. As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728. His declaration...
