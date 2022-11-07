Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Black Ice Forming on Roads Across Region
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued an urgent warning for motorists this evening as black ice has been reported forming on surfaces of roads and highways throughout the area. Weather experts say that afternoon temperatures were kept down thanks to abundant cloud. cover and periods...
UPDATE: RSV cases rise as hospital beds for children fill up in Las Vegas, across Nevada
Children with RSV account for about one out of every five pediatric hospital admissions in Nevada, according to information released Thursday.
Coroner identifies suspect fatally shot by police, and homicide victim of suspect
The Clark County coroner identified the suspect shot to death by police as 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner also identified the man Hernandez was accused of killing as 48-year-old Jano Gonzalez Blanco, who also died from multiple gunshot wounds.
KOLO TV Reno
Local government offices close early due to weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada says it will be closing its executive offices early Tuesday due to the worsening weather. All State executive branch offices closed today at 3:30 p.m. in Carson City, Washoe County, Storey County, Lyon County, and Douglas County. The order does not...
NEW: 42% surge in COVID-19 cases in Clark County, hospitalizations rising fast
COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, with more than 1,500 new cases reported in Clark County over the past week and nearly 2,500 cases statewide, according to data released Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Rise in RSV cases, PICU beds in Southern Nevada filling toward capacity
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hospitals around Nevada are dealing with a rise in RSV cases, a respiratory illness in young children, as flu and COVID cases overlap this fall. The Nevada Hospital Association reports there’s an uptick in hospital and ICU occupancy rates. NHA says rates are now at 70% and 75%. The Pediatric ICU occupancy rate was 100%. For perspective, the state has 61 pediatric beds in the north and 118 in the south. PICU beds are 21 in the north and 70 in the south.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana
Georgia police arrested 28-year-old Dillion Ross Stowers in connection to theft of over $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman.
Cooler temperatures, winter-like weather move into Southern Nevada
Sunny skies and much lighter winds were short-lived on Tuesday, as clouds moved in along with a cold Pacific storm headed into California Tuesday.
Elko Daily Free Press
More snow again today in northeastern Nevada
ELKO – Another round of snow created adverse driving conditions overnight in northeastern and central Nevada. One injury crash was reported on U.S. Highway 93 near McGill around 2:30 a.m. Chains or snow tires were required on portions of U.S. Highway 50 and through Secret Pass. The Nevada Department...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
Southern Nevadans asked to turn off landscape irrigation for a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is encouraging Las Vegas Valley residents and businesses that benefit from rain to turn off their landscape irrigation systems for a week.
Nevada Appeal
How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Nevada (and Why It’s Still Worth It)
As of November 11, 2022, 37 states have legalized medical cannabis. The 2022 midterms brought the number of recreationally legal states to 21, plus Washington DC. When cannabis is fully legalized in a state, many patients fail to renew their med card, but this means missing out on a lot of serious benefits.
Fox5 KVVU
When will we know who has won Nevada races?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-11/08/22
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We are preparing significant widespread rain and mountain snow moving into our region early this week. If you’re heading out to the Polls the earlier the better if you want to avoid the rain. The national weather service has issued a Winter Storm Warning...
KOLO TV Reno
Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General. As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728. His declaration...
Fox5 KVVU
Hundreds of Nevadans wait in line, brave rain to cast their ballot Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevada voters hit the polls and waited in line to cast ballots on Election Day. The line wrapped around the tent at the Centennial voting center before the doors even opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. “Did not know how long the line was...
Tens of thousands of votes need to be counted in Nevada: What does the process look like?
UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon the mail drop boxes at election day polling places received approximately 56,900 mail ballots from Clark County voters. Joe Gloria Clark County registrar will provide more details on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. to the media. Clark County added 14,000 ballots to its vote count. In the U.S. Senate […]
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Comments / 0