Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
NFL World Thinking Of Matthew Stafford's Wife Today
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams announced - in surprising fashion - that quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed in concussion protocol. It's unclear what led to Stafford being placed in concussion protocol, but something might've happened at Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. "Whether or not that means he has...
Why Andy Reid interrupted Travis Kelce’s post-game interview after Chiefs beat Titans
There was a particular meaning behind Andy Reid’s interaction with Travis Kelce. This is it.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics
The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Stat For Vikings’ Za’Darius Smith Through Week 9
The last few seasons for the Minnesota Vikings’ defense have been a struggle. They have been unable to generate a consistent pass rush, leaving their secondary to get exposed in the passing game. While there are certainly some issues to still work through, they have made steady improvements in 2022 as they are currently 7-1 and atop the NFC North division with a commanding 4.5-game lead.
Packers.com
Mike's Mid-Week Chat: Who can provide a spark to the offense?
Hey everybody, thanks for logging on. I see questions already coming in so I'll just get started. Hope all is well. Did Wes have any funny "goofups" doing the press box in Detroit by himself? At least that you know about? :) Wes handled everything just fine, as I knew...
Packers.com
Packers claim S Johnathan Abram off waivers from Raiders
The Green Bay Packers claimed S Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Thursday. Abram (5-11, 205), a fourth-year player out of Mississippi State, was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 34 starts for Las Vegas, registering 246 tackles (156 solo), 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight tackles for a loss, nine QB hits and a fumble recovery on defense and nine tackles on special teams. Abram started six of eight games he played in for the Raiders this season and was No. 2 on the team in both tackles (48) and solo tackles (35). In 2021, he started all 14 games he appeared in and set a career high with 114 tackles (63 solo) while adding an INT, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. Abram will wear No. 44 for the Packers.
Packers.com
Jim Bylsma of Cambria-Friesland High School named Packers High School Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Jim Bylsma of Cambria-Friesland High School in Cambria, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. In his 40th year as head coach, Bylsma and the Hilltoppers recently concluded their season...
Wisconsin adds in-state OLB Evan Van Dyn Hoven as a walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers earn a preferred walk-on commitment from 2023 athlete Evan Van Dyn Hoven out of Menasha.
Comments / 0