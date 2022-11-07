The Green Bay Packers claimed S Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Thursday. Abram (5-11, 205), a fourth-year player out of Mississippi State, was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 34 starts for Las Vegas, registering 246 tackles (156 solo), 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight tackles for a loss, nine QB hits and a fumble recovery on defense and nine tackles on special teams. Abram started six of eight games he played in for the Raiders this season and was No. 2 on the team in both tackles (48) and solo tackles (35). In 2021, he started all 14 games he appeared in and set a career high with 114 tackles (63 solo) while adding an INT, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. Abram will wear No. 44 for the Packers.

