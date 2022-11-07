Read full article on original website
counton2.com
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting. Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.
abcnews4.com
Summerville man dies 2 weeks after shooting at North Charleston motel; No arrests made
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting from late October that left a man dead 13 days later. According to a report from NCPD, a man was shot at Relax Inn on Ashley Phosphate Road on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26. The victim,...
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery...
live5news.com
Charleston projecting to spend over $8M to address flooding in older West Ashley neighborhood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Nicole brings coastal flooding to the area, the City of Charleston is working on a long-term fix to help cut down floodwater in an old West Ashley neighborhood. Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said the issues the Windemere area off Folly Road faces...
SC Works office in North Charleston closed due to water damage
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Works has closed its North Charleston office after suffering water damage overnight. The organization serves as a one-stop-shop offering a variety of services to help employers and job seekers. A representative, Chloe Field, said Wednesday that a sprinkler system malfunctioned overnight, causing damage...
live5news.com
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area. Charleston:. America Street from Lee Street to Cooper Street - all lanes closed. Ashley Avenue from Calhoun Street to Sabin...
abcnews4.com
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October
The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Man dies weeks after Dorchester Road shooting, coroner says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man has died weeks after he was shot during an incident off Dorchester Road. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center following that shooting which happened the night of October 15. The report states the man was […]
Woman, 65, critically injured after being struck by car near Cracker Barrel in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near a Cracker Barrel in Walterboro. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the woman, who is from New York, was crossing Cane Branch Road at the Cracker Barrel restaurant when she was struck […]
abcnews4.com
Downtown Charleston stores remain open as Nicole impacts Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From the beaches to downtown Charleston, Tropical Storm Nicole made an impact on the Lowcountry on Thursday. We saw flooding with high tide at one point closing a dozen streets. "This morning when I came down, the flooding was pretty high up the sidewalk and...
Poor weather impacting traffic lights at some North Charleston intersections
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in North Charleston are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area on Thursday afternoon. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said several intersections throughout the city have flashing lights due to poor weather conditions and likely due to some power outages thanks to gusty wind. Some of […]
live5news.com
Crews battle 2-acre fire in Awendaw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are on the scene of a two-acre fire in Awendaw Thursday morning. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the fire is located in the 5500 block of Sewee Road near Richard Main Drive. Officials say the outside fire is not currently posing a threat to...
abcnews4.com
Federal trial begins for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Witness testimony has begun in the federal bank fraud trial for Russell Laffitte, the former Hampton County bank executive tagged as a co-conspirator to disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is not on trial in this federal case, but it would be hard to tell that...
abcnews4.com
Police chase leads to multiple drugs & 1 gun seized; suspects arrested, authorities say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Two suspects were arrested after Colleton County deputies attempted to stop a car due to a license plate not matching the vehicle. Deputies reportedly seized 283 grams of marijuana, .6 grams of crack cocaine, and a firearm.
Man Wanted For String Of Goose Creek Home Burglaries Arrested: Police
A man wanted for a rash of home burglaries over the last several months is now behind bars, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. Police are still looking for a second suspect. The post Man Wanted For String Of Goose Creek Home Burglaries Arrested: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Rollover crash impacting traffic in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash in downtown Charleston. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the crash happened near Meeting and Spring streets around 11:00 a.m. People traveling in the area should expect delays. No other details were provided.
live5news.com
Proposed Johns Island development raises traffic and flooding concerns
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live off Southwick Drive on Johns Island could see more development. However, people that live in this area have great concerns about how this could make traffic and flooding worse. With many cars driving on Southwick Drive at high speeds, resident Karyn Buckley...
