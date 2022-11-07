ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCPD investigating Oct. 26 homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating an October 26 shooting that left one person dead. Keyjuan Ford (19) of Summerville died of a gunshot wound Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Trident Medical Center. The incident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m....
18-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly Oct. 15 shooting. Haasawn Omarie Belin is facing several charges, including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and four counts of kidnapping.
Summerville Police mourns 20-year veteran officer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department paid tribute Thursday to a long-time officer who died after serving the agency for two decades. Capt. Larry “LJ” Johnson died from cancer, a post on the agency’s Facebook page states. Johnson joined the Summerville Police Department in 2002...
Deputies arrest Hollywood man after homes shot in Adams Run area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a shooting in the Adams Run area. Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was arrested Wednesday in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Authorities say Mungin faces nine counts of assault and battery...
ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding closing roads around Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to be felt in the Lowcountry Thursday morning as flooding is resulting in road closure around the area. Charleston:. America Street from Lee Street to Cooper Street - all lanes closed. Ashley Avenue from Calhoun Street to Sabin...
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
Coroner identifies man shot on Dorchester Road in mid-October

The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal has released the name of Courtney Boyd Ezeki Davis, a 34-year-old male from Charleston. Davis died at Trident Medical Center on November 5th from a gunshot wound. Davis was shot during an incident that occurred on October 15th on Dorchester Road. North...
Downtown Charleston stores remain open as Nicole impacts Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From the beaches to downtown Charleston, Tropical Storm Nicole made an impact on the Lowcountry on Thursday. We saw flooding with high tide at one point closing a dozen streets. "This morning when I came down, the flooding was pretty high up the sidewalk and...
Poor weather impacting traffic lights at some North Charleston intersections

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in North Charleston are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the area on Thursday afternoon. The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said several intersections throughout the city have flashing lights due to poor weather conditions and likely due to some power outages thanks to gusty wind. Some of […]
Crews battle 2-acre fire in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are on the scene of a two-acre fire in Awendaw Thursday morning. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the fire is located in the 5500 block of Sewee Road near Richard Main Drive. Officials say the outside fire is not currently posing a threat to...
Proposed Johns Island development raises traffic and flooding concerns

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live off Southwick Drive on Johns Island could see more development. However, people that live in this area have great concerns about how this could make traffic and flooding worse. With many cars driving on Southwick Drive at high speeds, resident Karyn Buckley...
