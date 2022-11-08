ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casino Bets Big on a Bold (Cold) Idea

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

The Las Vegas Strip has a 24/7 restaurant that offers all-you-eat sushi and barbecue. It also has vending machines that sell cake slices, stores that offer everything from chintzy souvenirs to designer items of the highest quality.

If something can be eaten, bought, or sold you can find it somewhere -- likely a lot of places -- you can find it on the Las Vegas Strip. That's generally also true for any vice you might have although while marijuana is legally sold in Las Vegas, there are no dispensaries actually on the Strip.

It's, of course, not difficult to come by nearly any legal (or illegal) vice when visiting the Las Vegas Strip. You can also take part in pretty much any leisure or entertainment activity you want as well. Strip resorts offer pools, golf, an endless array of live shows, along with nightclubs, dayclubs, and really the opportunity to hear a very loud DJ no matter what time of day it might be.

You can bowl, play darts, throw an ax (at a target, not another person), play video games, and try cutting edge virtual reality all across the Strip. You can also get an intravenous drip or visit an oxygen bar to recover if it all gets to be a little too much.

Las Vegas, however, was built in a dessert, so it's generally not well-stocked with traditional winter activities. Yes, the city has a hockey team but the NHL's Golden Knights play in an area. Usually, the Strip does not offer outdoor ice skating, but the Cosmopolitan, which was just purchased by MGM Resorts International (MGM) , is about to change that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lo752_0j2AqjQq00
Shutterstock

The Cosmopolitan Brings Winter Wonderland to the Strip

With MGM buying Cosmopolitan, it has not been known what changes the new owner would make. MGM has begun integrating the resort into its booking and loyalty programs, but having a new owner could mean that some favorites, like the resort's unique winter holiday event won't happen this year (or ever again).

That, however, is not the case as The Cosmpolitan will bring back what it calls a "winter wonderland" featuring ice skating, fire pits, warm cocktails, s’mores, and breathtaking views.

"Each holiday season, the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan transforms into a winter wonderland high above The Las Vegas Strip. At The Ice Rink, you can skate across 4,200 square feet of real ice, roast s’mores by the fire, and indulge in seasonal food and beverage offerings," the resort shared on its website.

The rink, which opens Nov. 15, is not the entire experience. Cosmopolitan will also transform the Overlook Grill into "Overlook Chill" for the first time this year. The rink-side cafe, "located under the lights of the Las Vegas skyline and the occasional snow shower," will offer classic comfort food with a sophisticated twist.

In addition, The Cosmopolitan will bring back another fan-favorite part of the event:

"Making its debut in 2021, The Chalet at The Ice Rink is a charming winter experience unlike any other on The Strip. Surround yourself in the spirit of the season at this reimagined mountaintop escape featuring festive décor, comfortable seating and a toasty oversized firepit at the center. In between escapades on the ice, snuggle up and enjoy handcrafted cocktails and unique curated bites as you immerse in this cozy scene high above Las Vegas," the resort added.

Cosmopolitan Is Not Alone in Offering a Holiday Event

Resorts World will actually also be transforming part of its property into an area that will celebrate the holiday season. The new, north Strip resort will offer an 85,000-square-foot outdoor spectacular it's calling "Enchant on the Strip." The event will include a Christmas tree display, ice skating, and a maze.

"Experience a world of adventure with awe-inspiring animated light sculptures, and discover our charming Village offering ice-skating, live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more. Open Nov 25 - Jan 1," the company shared on the Enchant website.

Enchant on the Strip will also feature a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree as well as "over-the-top hot chocolate, spiked lighted cocktails, the best s’mores ever, hot entrees, specialty sandwiches, homemade donuts, and items you won’t find anywhere else," the company added.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Icons Set for Demolition, Implosion

In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Terry Mansfield

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis

In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Jared and Ivanka’s Multi-Million Dollar Florida Mansion is nothing like his Baltimore apartments.

36 Indian Creek Island Rd.(via realtor.com) After the Trump family fled New York City and Washington D.C. for permanent homes in Florida, Jared and Ivanka settled on Indian Creek Island, a high-security area known as the "Billionaire Bunker”, near Miami. It was originally reported that the couple purchased a two-acre waterfront lot for $32 million on Dec. 17th, 2020, from Julio Iglesias, located at 4 Indian Creek Island Rd., however Florida’s voter records show Jared lists his mailing address as 36 Indian Creek Island Rd, while voter records show Ivanka’s home address as 8955 Collins Ave Unit 201 Surfside, Fl. which is known to be the condo the couple rented when first moving to the Miami area.
Popculture

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Attraction Near Final Days

The Las Vegas Strip often has some very long goodbyes. When it comes to a show or a restaurant sometimes the end happens quickly. You might see something disappear overnight in a contract or rent dispute. It's also fairly common to know about a closing a little bit in advance so the property owner can wring one last bit of nostalgia out of selling "last chance" tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
insideevs.com

Tesla Kicking It At The SEMA Show In Las Vegas, Eye Candy Galore

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Las Vegas

Most people think of dazzling clothes, late-night casinos, bachelor parties, and vibrant clubs when someone mentions Las Vegas. However, this bright city offers more than just the typical tourist attractions. Next time you visit, why not look for some of the most haunted places near Las Vegas? You can take a walking ghost tour and listen to local ghost stories. Who knows, you may actually see a spirit in one of these places!
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

Winning lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

If you play the lottery and live in Los Angeles, you better check your ticket because you might have won almost $800,000.While no one hit the jackpot, a lucky player won $790,000 after sticking five of the six numbers. Another winning ticket was sold in Visalia, a city in Central California.Here are tonight's winning numbers: 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and 13, again. Since no one hit all six numbers the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion. The estimated lump sum payout is estimated at about $596.7 million. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Grandstand at Las Vegas Grand Prix to be built over Bellagio lake

Formula 1 is bringing three races to the United States next year, with perhaps the most highly-anticipated of the trio being the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. First of all, it's Vegas. We all know what happens there stays there, and that's because Vegas is hands down a good time -- no matter how you slice it. Vegas is also an expensive time, though, and for Formula 1 fans who want to watch the race from the grandstand...that sentiment is going to be doubly true.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
90K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy