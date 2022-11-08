Las Vegas Strip Casino Bets Big on a Bold (Cold) Idea

The Las Vegas Strip has a 24/7 restaurant that offers all-you-eat sushi and barbecue. It also has vending machines that sell cake slices, stores that offer everything from chintzy souvenirs to designer items of the highest quality.

If something can be eaten, bought, or sold you can find it somewhere -- likely a lot of places -- you can find it on the Las Vegas Strip. That's generally also true for any vice you might have although while marijuana is legally sold in Las Vegas, there are no dispensaries actually on the Strip.

It's, of course, not difficult to come by nearly any legal (or illegal) vice when visiting the Las Vegas Strip. You can also take part in pretty much any leisure or entertainment activity you want as well. Strip resorts offer pools, golf, an endless array of live shows, along with nightclubs, dayclubs, and really the opportunity to hear a very loud DJ no matter what time of day it might be.

You can bowl, play darts, throw an ax (at a target, not another person), play video games, and try cutting edge virtual reality all across the Strip. You can also get an intravenous drip or visit an oxygen bar to recover if it all gets to be a little too much.

Las Vegas, however, was built in a dessert, so it's generally not well-stocked with traditional winter activities. Yes, the city has a hockey team but the NHL's Golden Knights play in an area. Usually, the Strip does not offer outdoor ice skating, but the Cosmopolitan, which was just purchased by MGM Resorts International (MGM) , is about to change that.

Shutterstock

The Cosmopolitan Brings Winter Wonderland to the Strip

With MGM buying Cosmopolitan, it has not been known what changes the new owner would make. MGM has begun integrating the resort into its booking and loyalty programs, but having a new owner could mean that some favorites, like the resort's unique winter holiday event won't happen this year (or ever again).

That, however, is not the case as The Cosmpolitan will bring back what it calls a "winter wonderland" featuring ice skating, fire pits, warm cocktails, s’mores, and breathtaking views.

"Each holiday season, the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan transforms into a winter wonderland high above The Las Vegas Strip. At The Ice Rink, you can skate across 4,200 square feet of real ice, roast s’mores by the fire, and indulge in seasonal food and beverage offerings," the resort shared on its website.

The rink, which opens Nov. 15, is not the entire experience. Cosmopolitan will also transform the Overlook Grill into "Overlook Chill" for the first time this year. The rink-side cafe, "located under the lights of the Las Vegas skyline and the occasional snow shower," will offer classic comfort food with a sophisticated twist.

In addition, The Cosmopolitan will bring back another fan-favorite part of the event:

"Making its debut in 2021, The Chalet at The Ice Rink is a charming winter experience unlike any other on The Strip. Surround yourself in the spirit of the season at this reimagined mountaintop escape featuring festive décor, comfortable seating and a toasty oversized firepit at the center. In between escapades on the ice, snuggle up and enjoy handcrafted cocktails and unique curated bites as you immerse in this cozy scene high above Las Vegas," the resort added.

Cosmopolitan Is Not Alone in Offering a Holiday Event

Resorts World will actually also be transforming part of its property into an area that will celebrate the holiday season. The new, north Strip resort will offer an 85,000-square-foot outdoor spectacular it's calling "Enchant on the Strip." The event will include a Christmas tree display, ice skating, and a maze.

"Experience a world of adventure with awe-inspiring animated light sculptures, and discover our charming Village offering ice-skating, live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more. Open Nov 25 - Jan 1," the company shared on the Enchant website.

Enchant on the Strip will also feature a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree as well as "over-the-top hot chocolate, spiked lighted cocktails, the best s’mores ever, hot entrees, specialty sandwiches, homemade donuts, and items you won’t find anywhere else," the company added.