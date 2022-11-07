Tyson Foods CFO Lands in Jail For Public Intoxication and Trespassing

We've all been there before: a night out on the town leads to a few too many drinks, resulting in the need to sleep off the spirits you have imbibed.

While most of us have the wherewithal to use our own beds when sleeping off our bad decisions, Tyson Foods (TSN) CFO John R. Tyson spent a night in jail over the weekend for daring to be different.

Tyson, 32, was arrested early Sunday morning for drunkenly falling asleep in the wrong home. The woman whose bed he slept in came home to find a strange man in her room and called the police, according to a local report.

Police located Tyson in the back bedroom with his clothes in front of the bed. After identifying him through his ID, the police attempted to wake Tyson and speak to him, but he could not verbally respond.

After briefly sitting up, Tyson laid back down and tried to go back to sleep, according to the preliminary arrest report.

He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication and booked into the Washington County Detention Center. He was released later Sunday evening.

“We’re aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment,” said Derek Burleson, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods, told KNWA.

The Tyson Legacy

John Tyson is a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family and has been working for the family business since 2019.

John serves as an EVP as well as Tyson's CFO, overseeing the company's procurement and worldwide finance and accounting functions, according to the company.

John has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford Business.

Tyson was elevated to CFO on October 2, 2022 and was expected to speak with investors for the first time in his new role during the company's upcoming earnings call on November 14.

Executives Behaving Badly

John Tyson is at least the second C-Suite executive to be arrested for doing something stupid while they were drunk.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was forced to fire former COO Doug Ramsey after he was arrested in Fayetteville, Ark. following media reports that he was involved in an altercation in the parking garage of the University of Arkansas' football stadium.

Ramsey, 53, who joined the group in December of last year following a three-decade career at -- you guessed it, Tyson Foods -- is alleged to have punched through the window of the victim's SUV and bitten the man's nose during the incident.