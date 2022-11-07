ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC6.com

Magaziner retains Congressional District 2 for Democrats

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Treasurer Seth Magaziner won a tight election for Rhode Island’s open 2nd Congressional District versus former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. Magaziner received 50.3% of the vote, and Fung received 46.9%. “I want to thank you all so much,” Magaziner said in his victory speech...
WASHINGTON STATE
independentri.com

Election 2022: Democrats lead early in NK School, Town races

The final precinct has come in with its results in North Kingstown and, barring unforeseen, it appears the night belongs to Democrats locally. With all ten precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far (At 9:06 p.m.) are as follows:. North Kingstown Town Council: Democratic incumbents Gregory Mancini (5938), Kimberly Page...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

VIDEO: McKee and Kalus Give Final Words on Election Day

GoLocalProv caught up with Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on the trail on Election Day. Both were asked what they thought it will take to win. And both, unsurprisingly, had very similar answers. “Getting out the vote,” said McKee. “We’re encoring everyone to exercise the privilege.”...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Magaziner Wins Second Congressional District

Democrat Seth Magaziner has won the race for RI's second Congressional District against Republican Allan Fung. With 99% of polling places reporting, Magaziner had 99,438 votes to Fung's 92,870 -- good for 50.3% of the vote to Fung's 46.9%. Fung, the former Mayor of Cranston, has already had two unsuccessful...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Diossa Wins Rhode Island General Treasurer Race

Former Central Falls Mayor and Democrat James Diossa has won the general treasurer's office. He will be responsible for managing the approximately $10 billion retirement fund for state. He defeated Republican James Lathrop 54.2% to 45.7% with 99% reporting. Diossa has been under scrutiny after a GoLocal investigative series unveiled...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
iheart.com

RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy

In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
GoLocalProv

McKee Wins Governorship

Governor Dan McKee has won a four-year term as Governor of the State of Rhode Island. With 99% of polling places reporting, McKee had 203,905 votes -- good for 57.8% of the vote and an overwhelming victory over Republican Ashley Kalus who finished with 137,677 votes and 39%. McKee has...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Valley Breeze

Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town. Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

