Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Magaziner retains Congressional District 2 for Democrats
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Treasurer Seth Magaziner won a tight election for Rhode Island’s open 2nd Congressional District versus former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung. Magaziner received 50.3% of the vote, and Fung received 46.9%. “I want to thank you all so much,” Magaziner said in his victory speech...
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats lead early in NK School, Town races
The final precinct has come in with its results in North Kingstown and, barring unforeseen, it appears the night belongs to Democrats locally. With all ten precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far (At 9:06 p.m.) are as follows:. North Kingstown Town Council: Democratic incumbents Gregory Mancini (5938), Kimberly Page...
GoLocalProv
How Big Was McKee’s Win? You Have to Go Back 30 Years for a Bigger Margin in a Gov’s Race in RI
Democrat Dan McKee ran over Republican Ashley Kalus and her big blue bus in his path to victory. McKee also beat the pollsters and the prognosticators as well Tuesday night. The week before the election, Kalus' confidants were spreading the word that Kalus was running just 4% down in her campaign’s internal polling.
ABC6.com
Proposal in Providence to limit number of college students per home pushed back to March
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A proposal to limit the amount of college students could live in a single-home in Providence has been put on hold. Providence City Councilor Helen Anthony, who proposed the measure, said Thursday she will postponed the ordinance until March of next year. “The possibility that...
MAP: Here’s where voter turnout was strong – and weak – in RI
See where each city and town stands compared with four years ago.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: McKee and Kalus Give Final Words on Election Day
GoLocalProv caught up with Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on the trail on Election Day. Both were asked what they thought it will take to win. And both, unsurprisingly, had very similar answers. “Getting out the vote,” said McKee. “We’re encoring everyone to exercise the privilege.”...
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
motifri.com
RI Election 2022 — Magaziner, McKee, cannabis sales win big: Democrats sweep all state general offices
Republican candidates, expected to mount strong challenges in marquee races, went down to defeat against Democratic opponents in RI in the Nov 8 election, although by varying margins. For the seat being vacated by retiring James Langevin (D) in the US House of Representatives for the 2nd congressional district, Allan...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
GoLocalProv
Magaziner Wins Second Congressional District
Democrat Seth Magaziner has won the race for RI's second Congressional District against Republican Allan Fung. With 99% of polling places reporting, Magaziner had 99,438 votes to Fung's 92,870 -- good for 50.3% of the vote to Fung's 46.9%. Fung, the former Mayor of Cranston, has already had two unsuccessful...
McKee wins 1st full term as RI governor
Dan McKee has defeated Ashley Kalus in the race for Rhode Island governor, 12 News projects, earning himself his first full term in office.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Wins Rhode Island General Treasurer Race
Former Central Falls Mayor and Democrat James Diossa has won the general treasurer's office. He will be responsible for managing the approximately $10 billion retirement fund for state. He defeated Republican James Lathrop 54.2% to 45.7% with 99% reporting. Diossa has been under scrutiny after a GoLocal investigative series unveiled...
iheart.com
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
GoLocalProv
McKee Wins Governorship
Governor Dan McKee has won a four-year term as Governor of the State of Rhode Island. With 99% of polling places reporting, McKee had 203,905 votes -- good for 57.8% of the vote and an overwhelming victory over Republican Ashley Kalus who finished with 137,677 votes and 39%. McKee has...
Valley Breeze
Gould, incumbents prevail in Lincoln
LINCOLN – Lincoln voters sided with the incumbents on Tuesday, rejecting a slate of new candidates. Residents also opened the door to recreational cannabis license approvals in town. Town Administrator Phil Gould, running as an independent, had a strong victory in his re-election campaign, defeating Republican John Cullen.
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
ABC6.com
Polls close in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A long-awaited Election Day comes to an end in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as polls shut their doors and begin counting ballots. The Board of Elections said all ballots should be received shortly after 8 p.m. and numbers will begin showing around 8:30 p.m. There...
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Cicilline wins 7th term in RI’s 1st Congressional District
Democrat David Cicilline has defeated GOP challenger Allen Waters in the race for Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District, WPRI 12 projects.
Comments / 4