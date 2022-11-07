DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan could beat the turnout from the 2018 midterm election, making state history, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. "I am confident that as we go through the process and the unofficial results are finalized, it will reflect that this is the highest turnout in a midterm election in Michigan's history," Benson said at a news conference Wednesday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO