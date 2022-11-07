Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
WWMTCw
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
WWMTCw
Michigan Republicans point fingers after midterm election wipe out
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rough showing during the midterm election has Michigan Republicans trying to figure out what went wrong and their nominee for governor doesn't like the party's initial analysis. Tudor Dixon lost the midterm election to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by ten points and almost 470,000 votes by...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic picks for leadership in new term
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan made history Thursday, shifting the leadership in the state's House and Senate to Democrats and choosing historic firsts in its leaders. Democrat Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected to Senate Majority Leader, becoming the first female majority leader in Michigan's legislative history. The...
WWMTCw
Michigan laws can still restrict reproductive freedom after Prop 3 passage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The passing of Proposal 3 during Tuesday's midterm elections brings about a whole new set of questions. Among them: When and will abortion rights be enshrined in our state's constitution?. The short answer, the passing of Prop 3 automatically put the right to a legal abortion...
WWMTCw
Rep. Joe Tate to serve as first Black Michigan House Speaker
LANSING, Mich. — Rep. Joe Tate was chosen as the Michigan House’s next Speaker, becoming the first Black representative to take on the role and the first Democratic Speaker in a decade. Tate, who represents the Detroit area, also serves as the first Black leader in either of...
WWMTCw
Lookout for lunar halos as Michigan nights turn colder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ready or not, here comes the wintry weather... A deep upper-level trough digging into the Great Lakes region this weekend steers cold, Canadian air across Michigan--air chilly enough to fuel lake effect snow showers with minor accumulations. The silver-lining, of course, is that with the return...
WWMTCw
Michigan on track to reach historic midterm election turnout, Benson says
DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan could beat the turnout from the 2018 midterm election, making state history, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. "I am confident that as we go through the process and the unofficial results are finalized, it will reflect that this is the highest turnout in a midterm election in Michigan's history," Benson said at a news conference Wednesday.
WWMTCw
Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State still hasn't conceded
LANSING, Mich. — More than 24 hours after Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson declared victory in the Nov. 8 midterm election, her opponent has not yet conceded. Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate, lost by 14 points, almost 615,000 votes, against Benson, according to the unofficial election results. It was the largest losing margin among Michigan's top-of-ticket Republicans.
WWMTCw
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
WWMTCw
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
WWMTCw
Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
WWMTCw
Two people in critical condition after Allendale Township car crash
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Tuesday afternoon car crash in Allendale Township sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue when a 17-year-old driver stopped at the stop sign, and proceeded to pull out onto Lake Michigan Drive in front of a westbound car, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
WWMTCw
Teen taken to hospital after being shot in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old Holland boy was taken to the Holland Community Hospital after being shot Thursday around 1 a.m., according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting took place in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street in Holland Township, deputies said. The 16-year-old...
WWMTCw
No one hurt after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Byron Center crashed into the Canvas Apartment building Friday at 2:29 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The woman was driving southbound on 48th...
Comments / 0