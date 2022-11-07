ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter claims user growth is at an ‘all-time high’ under Elon Musk

By Joe Wituschek
 3 days ago
It looks like more people want to inflict even more social media upon themselves.

Twitter, which was acquired by billionaire and Tesla/SpaceX owner Elon Musk over a week ago, and, since Musk has taken over the company, it has reportedly grown its user base at a record pace.

In an internal memo obtained by The Verge, Twitter’s sales team has been told that user growth has accelerated to more than twenty percent, an “all-time high” for the company. It appears that Twitter is trying to show this kind of data to advertisers to entice those who left to come back, retain those currently on the platform, and get new advertisers.

Since Musk’s dramatic takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 percent, while “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” according to an internal FAQ obtained by The Verge that was shared with Twitter’s sales team on Monday to use in conversations with advertisers. Per the FAQ, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark” since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company.

The memo, which also includes an FAQ, says that the new Twitter Blue subscription product, which will include the verification checkmark, “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time.” This seems to suggest that those who are already verified on the platform will not be required to pay the $8 per month to maintain verification.

It says that the coming revamp of the Twitter Blue subscription that introduces paid verification “will not affect existing verified accounts at this time” and that “large brand advertisers who are already verified will now have an additional ‘Official’ label beneath their name upon Twitter Blue’s relaunch this week.”

Twitter has had quite a week and a half since Musk acquired the company. From mass layoffs that affected upwards of half of the company to delaying the new Twitter Blue verification product until after the midterm elections in the United States, the company is on a rollercoaster driven by the Chief Twit himself.

