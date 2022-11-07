INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 202. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO