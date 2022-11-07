ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 202. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after...
MUNCIE, IN
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street. Officers responded to the area around 11:45...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1 in critical condition after shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is left in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Once there, they found a male victim in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested 25 suspected drug dealers this year during an operation titled “Cracked Ice,” the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022. Police said during the operation’s investigative phase, detectives conducted about 77 controlled buys, purchasing various illicit drugs and prescription drugs being sold illegally, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
KOKOMO, IN
Man shot, killed on southwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a domestic fight turned into a shooting on the southwest side of Indy. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. IMPD officers arrived to the area, a residential...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Family of man killed by Lawrence Police taking first step to potentially sue department

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after Carlos Trotter was shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer, Trotter’s family is looking into suing the department. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense and expungement lawyer, shared a tort claim with CBS4. The claim cites several allegations including battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress and others.
LAWRENCE, IN
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. According to IMPD, 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a robbery at a Family Dollar store. The investigation also involved the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy mother and infant found safe after being reported missing

INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, who may be in need of medical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Police: South Bend man found safe

ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. 31, 2022, when he was believed to be in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
EB I-70 blocked after person hit in 4-car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Silver Alert canceled for Wabash man

WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.
WABASH, IN

