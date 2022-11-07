Read full article on original website
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 202. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.
Court docs: Snapchat threat led to deadly Muncie shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. – A purported Snapchat threat led to a shooting that killed a woman and injured another in Muncie, police say. Police arrested 19-year-old Darnzell Drummer in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting on Monroe Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 4 after...
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Two men are facing charges after a Connersville man was shot and seriously injured during an altercation, the Connersville Police Department announced Wednesday. Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of East 5th Street on a report of shots fired. Officers...
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after someone was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue. This is near the intersection of Grant and 34th Street. Officers responded to the area around 11:45...
Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who...
1 in critical condition after shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is left in critical condition Tuesday night after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed officers were called to the 2200 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Once there, they found a male victim in...
Kokomo police arrest 25 suspected drug dealers in operation ‘Cracked Ice’
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested 25 suspected drug dealers this year during an operation titled “Cracked Ice,” the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday. Officers and detectives with the KPD Drug Task Force initiation the operation in January of 2022. Police said during the operation’s investigative phase, detectives conducted about 77 controlled buys, purchasing various illicit drugs and prescription drugs being sold illegally, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, suboxone, Xanax, morphine and marijuana.
Man shot, killed on southwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a domestic fight turned into a shooting on the southwest side of Indy. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Dept. IMPD officers arrived to the area, a residential...
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are...
Family of man killed by Lawrence Police taking first step to potentially sue department
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two weeks after Carlos Trotter was shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer, Trotter’s family is looking into suing the department. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense and expungement lawyer, shared a tort claim with CBS4. The claim cites several allegations including battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress and others.
Police arrest 2 suspected in series of robberies targeting Indianapolis pharmacies, Family Dollar stores
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested two people suspected of carrying out several robberies around the Indianapolis area in October and November. According to IMPD, 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell were taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a robbery at a Family Dollar store. The investigation also involved the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit.
Indy mother and infant found safe after being reported missing
INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help looking for a missing Indianapolis mother and her 3-month-old child. 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her infant child Paris Hayes Jr. were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Indianapolis Metro police. Savanna, who may be in need of medical...
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
Police: South Bend man found safe
ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. 31, 2022, when he was believed to be in South Bend.
ISP: Police search for Connersville felon who stole Union County sheriff’s truck
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police. Witnesses told CBS4 the pickup truck was stolen from the QuickPix Convenience store on N. Main Street in Liberty...
Indy sees more than 200 homicides for the 3rd year in a row and the 3rd time in history
INDIANAPOLIS — Following a pair of deadly shootings on Tuesday, Indianapolis has seen more than 200 total homicides for the third year in a row. Police believe a domestic incident at a mobile home park on Nightsong left one man shot to death on Tuesday. That marked the 200th homicide of the year.
‘She did the right thing’: Former White River Twp paramedic charged with molestation after child tells teacher
INDIANAPOLIS — A former paramedic with the White River Township Fire Protection District reportedly told police that a 9-year-old girl “did the right thing” by telling a school teacher about how he made a “routine” of touching her inappropriately. Anthony Henson, 47, of Indianapolis, faces...
Union County sheriff’s truck found in Shelbyville; Connersville felon still on the run
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Authorities are searching for an elusive Connersville felon who is on the run after stealing a Union County Sheriff’s Department truck, according to Indiana State Police. Witnesses told CBS4 the pickup truck was stolen from the QuickPix Convenience store on N. Main Street in Liberty...
EB I-70 blocked after person hit in 4-car crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that...
Silver Alert canceled for Wabash man
WABASH, Ind. — The Wabash Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 86-year-old man. Ernest Dehart is 5’9″ and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black and blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweat pants, and blue tennis shoes.
