Read full article on original website
Related
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
WCNC
Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Polls are now open in North Carolina and South Carolina for the 2022 midterm elections. But what if you're not registered to vote?. Can I still register to vote for the midterm elections?. North Carolina. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, the...
W2W4 in SC: ‘Bump’ Roddey re-elected to York City Council
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate. In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from […]
foxwilmington.com
McMaster re-elected as governor of South Carolina, unofficial results show
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Henry McMaster will keep his title as governor of South Carolina, according to unofficial results. Both NBC and Associate Press projected that McMaster defeated his Democratic challenger, Joe Cunningham. During the campaign, McMaster reminded South Carolinians that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he fought to keep...
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
A look at the midterm election experience in NC, SC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday marked the last day for voters across the country and in the Carolinas to make their voices heard in the 2022 election cycle. Several key races in both North Carolina and South Carolina were in the spotlight, from the race for U.S. Senate in the Tar Heel State to the governor's race in the Palmetto State. But as the ballots were cast, what experiences did voters have at the poll booth?
wach.com
Republicans celebrate major victories in state midterm election
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A day after the midterms, state Republicans are celebrating their victories in South Carolina after a red wave swept across the state. The Republican Party is excited, saying this victory is due to hard work, but some political observers also hope the results can bring party officials “to their senses.”
Why most races in South Carolina’s election were uncontested
A majority of races across South Carolina for the midterm elections on Tuesday went uncontested, highlighting the lack of candidates overall in the state's elections.
WCNC
How to view a sample ballot before voting in the 2022 midterm election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day for the highly anticipated midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress and at the state level in North Carolina and South Carolina. Republicans are expected to make gains on Democrats in the U.S. House, while...
NC Republicans make gains but fail to snag General Assembly supermajority
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats appeared successful — but just barely — in preserving Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power to block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly. Results from Tuesday’s elections show that...
WJCL
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election. Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election.
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
Republicans take control of North Carolina Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents Tuesday, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans’ favor for the first time since 2016. Republicans now hold a 5-2 majority on the panel. Republican Trey Allen,...
South Carolina election updates: Republicans have another strong night statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Results of the key races in the South Carolina midterm elections are in and it was another good night for Republicans, as they once again swept all statewide races. News19 has full South Carolina election results for the governor's race, superintendent of education, U.S. Senate, U.S....
2022 midterm election results: Key races in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The control of Congress and state governments in North Carolina and South Carolina were up for grabs as Americans voted in the 2022 midterm elections. RESULTS LIST: 2022 midterm election results for North Carolina, South Carolina. WATCH STREAM: WCNC+ live coverage from across the Carolinas. Nationally,...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 4