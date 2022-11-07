ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists, one fled

By The Associated Press, Joey Gill
 3 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle along a Georgia road.

One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.

No indictment in death of handcuffed woman who fell from car

The deadly collision happened in a largely residential area of Macon. The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told news outlets the cyclist who died had been identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward.

