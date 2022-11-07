Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday.

Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are multiple crews on the scene with them.

There is no information at this time regarding injuries, spreading or damages. 13 News will provide updates when more information comes in.

