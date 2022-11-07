ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

Crews on scene for five hours battling brush fire in Lawrence County, Ohio

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County 911 says there is a brush fire on County Road 73 in Ohio.

Dispatchers tell 13 News that fire departments have been on the scene for five hours on Monday.

Rome Volunteer Fire Department is leading the effort to put out the blaze, but dispatchers say there are multiple crews on the scene with them.

West Virginia Division of Forestry: Massive Wayne County fire caused by arson

There is no information at this time regarding injuries, spreading or damages. 13 News will provide updates when more information comes in.

