ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

U.S. House of Representative District 7 candidates see different issues

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2714WP_0j2An3os00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Russell Fry (R) and Daryl Scott (D) are battling for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.

Scott was the only Democrat in the race, while Fry beat out a field of candidates that included incumbent Tom Rice (R), who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Scott’s biggest issue is division.

“We need a unity of effort and a vision,” Scott said. “I can design solutions, or I can help bring up the conversation so that the community brings in those solutions.”

Fry’s biggest issue is the economy.

“When the cost of living, heating and cooling your home, when those have risen so dramatically, you know that you’re not on the right track,” Fry said.

Scott supports nationwide abortion rights, increasing the minimum wage and veterans’ rights.

Fry believes abortion is a state issue, is against increasing the minimum wage and wants to tighten southern border security.

Fry, who is currently a state house representative out of Surfside Beach, is endorsed by Trump.

Scott spent 24 years in the Army, retiring as a major in 2008. He’s a political newcomer who was born and raised in Conway.

Scott runs his campaign team of one mostly self-funded, raising a little more than $3,000. Fry has raised more than $1.3 million.

Scott said his military experience helps him make up for the disparity.

“What you don’t have, you factor,” he said. “You have strengths in other areas that offset the money issue.”

Since the June primary, Fry’s campaigned against President Joe Biden and not his ballot opponent.

“That’s what I hear a lot about from voters,” Fry said. “It’s not about Daryl Scott or me. It’s about the policies of this administration not working for the American people.”

Scott said he has three pillars — achievement, business and community.

“It takes those three pillars for that pathway to success,” Scott said.

With the seat wide open, Fry said this election proves voters want something new.

“People expect their congressman, their leaders in whatever capacity, to actually lead, to roll up their sleeves, to be in the arena, to do the hard work,” Fry said.

Both candidates are pleased with where they stand ahead of Election Day.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

News13 is Your Local Election Headquarters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Russell Fry wins U.S. House District 7 race, AP projects

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Russell Fry (R) will become the U.S. Representative for District 7 after defeating Daryl Scott (D), according to the Associated Press Fry defeated Scott approximately 65% to 34%, according to unofficial results. “I’m going to Congress to defend our Constitution, to stop unnecessary spending, to start curbing our deadly inflation, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Golden, Poliquin battle it out for swing House seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden of Maine sought to beat back a challenge from a former congressman in one of the most closely watched U.S. House races. The race was still too early to call early Wednesday. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, hoped to defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Poliquin held the seat from 2014 to 2018. The national Republican Party focused on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support. The race included ranked-choice voting and Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond.
MAINE STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Register-Guard

U.S. House: Hoyle-Skarlatos race for DeFazio's seat too soon to call

The contest to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held for decades by the retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio pitted his chosen successor against his most recent opponent, as well as several minor party candidates eager to have their voices heard. Oregon's 4th Congressional District is still up for grabs as of Wednesday afternoon, with Democrat Val Hoyle and Republican Alek Skarlatos as the prime contenders to claim the seat DeFazio will vacate. Though the...
OREGON STATE
WSPA 7News

Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the liberal mountain city...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

89K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy