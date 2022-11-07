U.S. House of Representative District 7 candidates see different issues

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Russell Fry (R) and Daryl Scott (D) are battling for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District.

Scott was the only Democrat in the race, while Fry beat out a field of candidates that included incumbent Tom Rice (R), who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Scott’s biggest issue is division.

“We need a unity of effort and a vision,” Scott said. “I can design solutions, or I can help bring up the conversation so that the community brings in those solutions.”

Fry’s biggest issue is the economy.

“When the cost of living, heating and cooling your home, when those have risen so dramatically, you know that you’re not on the right track,” Fry said.

Scott supports nationwide abortion rights, increasing the minimum wage and veterans’ rights.

Fry believes abortion is a state issue, is against increasing the minimum wage and wants to tighten southern border security.

Fry, who is currently a state house representative out of Surfside Beach, is endorsed by Trump.

Scott spent 24 years in the Army, retiring as a major in 2008. He’s a political newcomer who was born and raised in Conway.

Scott runs his campaign team of one mostly self-funded, raising a little more than $3,000. Fry has raised more than $1.3 million.

Scott said his military experience helps him make up for the disparity.

“What you don’t have, you factor,” he said. “You have strengths in other areas that offset the money issue.”

Since the June primary, Fry’s campaigned against President Joe Biden and not his ballot opponent.

“That’s what I hear a lot about from voters,” Fry said. “It’s not about Daryl Scott or me. It’s about the policies of this administration not working for the American people.”

Scott said he has three pillars — achievement, business and community.

“It takes those three pillars for that pathway to success,” Scott said.

With the seat wide open, Fry said this election proves voters want something new.

“People expect their congressman, their leaders in whatever capacity, to actually lead, to roll up their sleeves, to be in the arena, to do the hard work,” Fry said.

Both candidates are pleased with where they stand ahead of Election Day.

