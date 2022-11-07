Read full article on original website
MCC hosts event honoring veterans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hundreds of people gathered at Meridian Community College to celebrate the lives of veterans who fought for our freedom. “I mean, the veterans are such an important part of our Community and their important part of this college. So we like to take an opportunity a couple of times a year, but in certainly in this form at this time of the year, to just honor them and to recognize their contribution. We have a number of faculty and staff and students who are veterans. Of course, certainly, our community just relies on on our military bases and our opportunities in that regard,” said the Meridian Community College President, Dr. Thomas Huebner.
Boys and Girls Club host annual Celebration of Excellence Dinner
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a packed house at Kahlmus Auditorium on the Mississippi State University-Meridian campus Thursday night for the East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club’s biggest fundraiser. This is the Organization’s first time hosting this event since 2019. The Celebration of Excellence dinner is a...
Choctaw County elects new school superintendent
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County elected a new superintendent Tuesday. Jacqui James will take over the job next year after defeating incumbent Dorothy Banks and Dr. Tatshum “Blakley” Johnson. James has been in education for nearly 30 years. After pulling herself out of retirement, she ran...
Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming
Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Billy Sollie announces plan to retire
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After 27 years as Lauderdale County Sheriff, Billy Sollie said that he will not seek re-election. Sheriff Sollie said he will finish out his seventh term in office and then spend more time with his family and traveling. Sollie has been in law enforcement for nearly 50 years. He was elected sheriff in 1995. Since then, the department has become accredited and recently moved into a new building.
Habitat for Humanity receives big donation from businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a huge donation on Wednesday. Representatives from BankPlus, Citizens National Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded a total of over 19,000 dollars for the Partnership Grant Program. Monica Bradley, the Executive Director with Habitat for Humanity,...
Highland Park Carousel fully repaired
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Dentzel Carousel at Highland Park is now open after being shut down for several months. Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams rode the newly restored carousel Wednesday, along with Zane Royal, who repaired the motor. The City of Meridian said the cause of the shutdown was a gear in the carousel that was broken. Adams said the carousel will be open but only on Saturdays.
Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr. will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with Reverend Andy May officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Anderson Regional Cancer Center brings awareness to lung cancer this month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Anderson Regional Cancer Center said lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer deaths in the United States. Lung cancer is most commonly caused by smoking but being exposed to second-hand smoke, radon gas and other occupational materials could...
Lauderdale Co. voters showed up to the polls
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Voter turnout in Lauderdale County exceeded expectations. So much so that some precincts ran out of ballots. Thirty-five percent of registered voters in the county showed up to the polls Tuesday. Some polling precincts had to resort to using express vote machines after they ran out of paper ballots.
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball and softball athletes and enthusiasts will soon have indoor batting cages to help improve their skills. Meridian will be home to a new business with state of the art technology. Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes, such as...
City and county officials welcome new business to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City and county economic development leaders attended a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of The Growing Tree. It’s a new business that management said will help children with autism reach their greatest potential. The location at 6301 Hwy 39 North was once a daycare center....
Mr. Greg Ford
Services celebrating the life of Mr. Greg Ford will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Private family Interment will follow at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
Crimenet 11_10_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate McKenzie Blair Bounds. Bounds is a 28-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 120 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
Willis receives 15 years after plea deal
A Philadelphia doctor pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and six counts of simple assault on a police officer in a standoff last year during circuit court last week. The physician, Jeffrey Todd Willis, 61, 13850 Road 602, Carthage (in Neshoba County), was sentenced...
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 9, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM to November 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
