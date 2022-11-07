ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
The Hill

Conservative lobbying group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’

A conservative lobbying group is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.”. The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month.
Cleveland.com

Midterms were a missed opportunity to bring strong outsider voices back to Washington

Once upon a (very recent) time, there lived a strong, confident man who believed in the United States of America, the Constitution and citizens’ freedoms. He worked around the clock to ensure low crime, peace throughout the world, minimal inflation, energy independence, health care for all (yes, even pre-existing conditions), a secure border with a path to citizenship for those who were willing to do the work, and fair-paying jobs for all. Life was good. Unfortunately, some folks did not like how he talked.
Cleveland.com

Ignorance about immigration blocks pathways to citizenship

Much of my undergraduate career was spent under the Trump Administration. With President Biden’s election in 2020, many hoped for institutional change. We are still waiting. Biden assured a pathway for citizenship would happen under him within his first 100 days in office. A year-and-a-half later after taking office, millions are still awaiting the delivery of his life-altering promise. In the wake of the midterm elections, the immigrant community is holding its breath for a pathway to citizenship.
Cleveland.com

