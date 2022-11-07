Read full article on original website
‘I had the privilege to concede’: Tim Ryan calls out election deniers as he concedes Senate race to J.D. Vance
YOUNGSTOWN – In conceding defeat in his run for the U.S. Senate, Democrat Tim Ryan offered a pointed rebuke of a sizable faction of the political right that continues to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election. After he was defeated, Ryan shared word to supporters with pride...
Justice Department requires Elyria to spend $250 million to fix sewer system that has dumped sewage into Black River, an issue dating back 37 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday entered into a settlement agreement with Elyria over the city’s sewer system, which has dumped raw sewage into the Black River, an issue that has been ongoing for nearly four decades. The Justice Department’s filing in U.S. District...
Gerrymandering reform? - Unofficial returns show GOP congressional candidates faring better than the party’s overall vote total
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican U.S. House candidates won 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules, unofficial results showed Wednesday. This means that under the Republican-drawn maps, Democrat...
GOP hopes of ‘red wave’ fizzle as control of Congress remains unclear
WASHINGTON — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for...
Conservative lobbying group pressing states to adopt laws protecting companies from ‘political boycotts’
A conservative lobbying group is planning to push state lawmakers across the country to adopt legislation to shield American companies from “political boycotts.”. The Guardian reported on Friday that the American Legislative Exchange Council will lobby legislators to back its proposal at its States and Nation Policy Summit in Washington later this month.
J.D. Vance, U.S. senator from PayPal
How appropriate that, in an election where money was the big winner, we have the U.S. senator from PayPal.
Former Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr remained on bench for an hour after being suspended
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took officials nearly an hour to inform former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr that she could no longer preside over cases after the Ohio Supreme Court suspended her from office last month. The high court’s decision indefinitely suspending Carr’s law license and suspending her from...
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Midterms were a missed opportunity to bring strong outsider voices back to Washington
Once upon a (very recent) time, there lived a strong, confident man who believed in the United States of America, the Constitution and citizens’ freedoms. He worked around the clock to ensure low crime, peace throughout the world, minimal inflation, energy independence, health care for all (yes, even pre-existing conditions), a secure border with a path to citizenship for those who were willing to do the work, and fair-paying jobs for all. Life was good. Unfortunately, some folks did not like how he talked.
Ignorance about immigration blocks pathways to citizenship
Much of my undergraduate career was spent under the Trump Administration. With President Biden’s election in 2020, many hoped for institutional change. We are still waiting. Biden assured a pathway for citizenship would happen under him within his first 100 days in office. A year-and-a-half later after taking office, millions are still awaiting the delivery of his life-altering promise. In the wake of the midterm elections, the immigrant community is holding its breath for a pathway to citizenship.
Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance fight for Ohio U.S. Senate seat as early returns trickle in
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Early returns are in for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.
