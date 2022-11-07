Once upon a (very recent) time, there lived a strong, confident man who believed in the United States of America, the Constitution and citizens’ freedoms. He worked around the clock to ensure low crime, peace throughout the world, minimal inflation, energy independence, health care for all (yes, even pre-existing conditions), a secure border with a path to citizenship for those who were willing to do the work, and fair-paying jobs for all. Life was good. Unfortunately, some folks did not like how he talked.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO