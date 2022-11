TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama will travel for their first road game of the year as they face the Tulane Green Wave in a rematch of their 2022 NIT Tournament 2nd Round game, where Alabama won 81-77. Alabama is coming off of a dominate win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 98-51 to open their season. Brittany Davis led the way for the Tide, scoring 26 points and shooting 7/10 from three-point range.

