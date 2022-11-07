Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: “I Think We’re Playing Better Basketball”
Ahead of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the team's 4-7 start. He said the Heat's close losses will only help them as the season progresses. Spoelstra said he felt the team is playing good basketball but has just been unable to close out wins.
Centre Daily
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has knee surgery, out indefinitely
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that center Daniel Theis is out indefinitely after having knee surgery. The procedure was done on Theis' right knee, which has kept him out all season. It's been sore since training camp began. "It (his knee) was a little sore [after EuroBasket]," Pacers head...
Centre Daily
Herro will miss his second straight game because of injury
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. It marks the second straight game Herro will miss because of an ankle injury. Max Strus is set to replace him in the starting lineup. Here's the preview information for the game:
Centre Daily
Butler Leads Heat to Win Over Hornets in OT
The Hornets trailed for most of the game, getting outscored in each of the first three quarters. The Hornets then got hot in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Heat 31-19. It looked like Charlotte would pull out the victory on the road. Jimmy Butler had other plans. He finished with...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Centre Daily
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Comments / 0