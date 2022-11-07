ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Locker Room: Carter Plays Defense, Sullivan Has Jokes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Breaking a seven-game winless streak can feel like a long winning streak. Those shots that before clanged off the post or just missed suddenly find the net. Frustration becomes energy; that extra step is the difference between winning and losing. The Pittsburgh Penguins felt the rush of a much-needed win on Wednesday.
Penguins One-Timers: Crisis Averted, What’s Going Wrong with Dumoulin?

TORONTO — The large, dark-cloaked sickle-wielding figure that has been lurking outside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room was no longer present late Wednesday night. The Penguins pulled together their patchy game to vanquish their old rival, the Washington Capitals, at Capital One Arena. Perhaps the specter wandered to the other side of the arena, as Washington has lost five of six. The Penguins’ complete win earned the boys a day off on Thursday and this writer a long drive from Washington D.C. to Toronto through rush hour traffic in two major metropolitan cities.
Dan’s Daily: Sheary Chirps Guentzel, Eichel Sticks it to Buffalo

TORONTO — The Hockey Now family had a few viral stories on Thursday. Dave Molinari tied the swim trunks tight and cannonballed into public consternation over Kaperi Kapanen’s play. Conor Sheary was mic’d up and heavily chirped Jake Guentzel. Jack Eichel stuck it to the Buffalo Sabres with a hat trick and a win. The Colorado Avalanche are browsing the NHL trade market for a center, a verified (but fake) account reported a wild trade that had Twitter going, the Calgary Flames are in a Penguins-like freefall, and the Detroit Red Wings crumbled against the New York Rangers.
Dan’s Daily: Sweeping Penguins Changes, Diversity Alliance Slams Bruins & Agent

WASHINGTON D.C. — Bad has become worse in the unfolding situation in Boston. On Tuesday, the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) absolutely slammed Mitchell Miller’s agent Eustace King and the Boston Bruins. Also in the Daily, there could be sweeping on-ice changes for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they visit the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. The Calgary Flames have lost six in a row. Ryan Reynolds admitted he is indeed trying to become a part owner of the Ottawa Senators, NHL trade talk around two Canadian teams, and the Vegas Golden Knights have now won eight straight.
