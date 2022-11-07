ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fenix Arts artists to host small works show

A group of Fayetteville artists will host a small works show this winter, just in time for the holidays. Fenix Arts artists this week announced plans for a show featuring small, affordable works of art intended to be appropriate for gift-giving. The show will run from Nov. 18-Dec. 23 at the Fenix Arts gallery space, located inside Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler

Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
BENTONVILLE, AR
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Slim Chickens CEO meets new “slimbassadors”

Of the Slim Chickens Headquarters. none so much as McClain and Fetter. enjoying their go-to Slim’s orders. McClain still eagerly await to receive. which lends to its popularity. In return, the founders were able. to share some interesting history. about the franchise. Gordon embodies. the rags-to-riches dream,. going from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
familytravelgo.com

2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Eagle 106.3

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
thecomeback.com

Another Arkansas food exec arrested, this time for entering home uninvited and sleeping in woman’s bed

Fayetteville, Arkansas is apparently not the best city for high-up executives at multimillion-dollar food companies. In September, following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree battery for an incident that saw him allegedly bite the nose of a man in a Fayetteville parking garage. (Ramsey was suspended by Beyond Meat and then later left the company.)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
City offices closed on Veterans Day, trash and recycling not affected

City of Fayetteville offices will close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, but residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups will not be affected. Commercial routes will run as scheduled. There are no scheduled residential routes on Fridays. The city’s trash transfer station will also be closed, according to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Trailer released for ‘Mindcage’ movie filmed in Fayetteville

Last week, we got our first look at some details and images from “Mindcage,” the movie starring Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich that was filmed in Fayetteville last summer. Now we have the first trailer and an official release date. The new film, which was shot largely in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Have you seen this missing teen?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
redcuprebellion.com

Ole Miss and Arkansas will be a night kickoff

One of the weirdest series in the SEC Western Division will kickoff after the sun goes down in Fayetteville. Ole Miss and Arkansas will start at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network. This is a series that featured over 100 points last season,...
OXFORD, MS

