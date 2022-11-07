Read full article on original website
Related
uatrav.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: Thrift boutique brings hope, beauty, inspiration to women in NWA
Upon entering Beautiful Lives Boutique, shoppers begin an immersive experience. Employees present customers with friendliness, support and free water or coffee all while showcasing their carefully curated displays of new and gently used clothes, shoes and accessories for every season and occasion. Beyond giving shoppers supplements for their closets, Beautiful...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fenix Arts artists to host small works show
A group of Fayetteville artists will host a small works show this winter, just in time for the holidays. Fenix Arts artists this week announced plans for a show featuring small, affordable works of art intended to be appropriate for gift-giving. The show will run from Nov. 18-Dec. 23 at the Fenix Arts gallery space, located inside Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.
Fred Astaire Dance Studios opens third location in Northwest Arkansas
Fred Astaire Dance Studios announced Tuesday it has opened its third location in Northwest Arkansas—this time in Springdale.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler
Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed
Tyson Foods CFO Arrested Passed Out In Strangers Bed
kansascitymag.com
What’s new in Northwest Arkansas, one of our favorite weekend getaway spots
The Ozarks are old. The hills of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas were among the original geographical features on the continent, with some rocks on the ground there having been made upwards of a half-billion years ago. But grab a stool at the new German beer bar in the booming...
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
Slim Chickens CEO meets new “slimbassadors”
Of the Slim Chickens Headquarters. none so much as McClain and Fetter. enjoying their go-to Slim’s orders. McClain still eagerly await to receive. which lends to its popularity. In return, the founders were able. to share some interesting history. about the franchise. Gordon embodies. the rags-to-riches dream,. going from...
familytravelgo.com
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions
Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
thecomeback.com
Another Arkansas food exec arrested, this time for entering home uninvited and sleeping in woman’s bed
Fayetteville, Arkansas is apparently not the best city for high-up executives at multimillion-dollar food companies. In September, following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree battery for an incident that saw him allegedly bite the nose of a man in a Fayetteville parking garage. (Ramsey was suspended by Beyond Meat and then later left the company.)
Trailer debuts for ‘Mindcage’ film thriller shot in Northwest Arkansas
The trailer for a feature film shot in Northwest Arkansas has debuted online.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City offices closed on Veterans Day, trash and recycling not affected
City of Fayetteville offices will close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, but residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups will not be affected. Commercial routes will run as scheduled. There are no scheduled residential routes on Fridays. The city’s trash transfer station will also be closed, according to...
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Trailer released for ‘Mindcage’ movie filmed in Fayetteville
Last week, we got our first look at some details and images from “Mindcage,” the movie starring Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich that was filmed in Fayetteville last summer. Now we have the first trailer and an official release date. The new film, which was shot largely in...
Rheem investing $20 million in Fort Smith facility, creating 100 jobs
Rheem, a global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products, announced Monday it is investing over $20 million in its Fort Smith facility, bringing over 100 jobs to the River Valley.
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss and Arkansas will be a night kickoff
One of the weirdest series in the SEC Western Division will kickoff after the sun goes down in Fayetteville. Ole Miss and Arkansas will start at either 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on either ESPN or the SEC Network. This is a series that featured over 100 points last season,...
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
fayettevilleflyer.com
‘Chicago,’ 25 years later, continues remarkable run during WAC productions
As the musical “Chicago” sends its two murderesses out for a finale to close out each night of the production, we’re presented with the following lyrics from the song “Nowadays”:. “In fifty years or so. It’s gonna change, you know. But, oh, it’s heaven...
Comments / 0