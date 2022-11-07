ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

All northbound lanes of I-5 south of Salem open after car fire

By Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

Both northbound lanes on Interstate 5 south of Salem have reopened after a car fire caused delays earlier on Monday.

The vehicle caught fire in a northbound lane of the freeway at mile marker 250, which is about 4 miles south of the Highway 22 interchange, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Traffic was delayed about two hours on Interstate 5 as of 1:15 p.m.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: All northbound lanes of I-5 south of Salem open after car fire

