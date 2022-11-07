ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

As ISU's season hits final stretch, Bengals to roll out younger players

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

As we approach the final two games of Idaho State’s season, on the road against No. 10 Weber State this weekend and at home against No. 20 Idaho the one after that, two things have become clear: The Bengals want to win those games. They also want to identify the younger players who can help them win games in the future.

It’s a challenging balance to strike: How do you win and develop at the same time? No team has quite perfected the art, not even the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, which leaves ISU coach Charlie Ragle and his group with decisions to make.

The Bengals will start by bringing just 45-50 players to their game in Ogden on Saturday. That number will be far fewer than the 64 they are allowed to travel with. When they hit the field, though, they will roll out younger players who will have played in four or fewer games, which allows them to retain their redshirts.

Those names, according to Ragle, who spoke with the media on Monday afternoon: Freshman safety Jayden Bell, who “has come along nicely,” Ragle said. Freshman offensive lineman Isaiah Hullum will get some playing time. Same goes for freshman linebacker Dason Brooks, who played some special teams last week in ISU’s 43-3 loss to UC Davis , and Idaho Falls native Connor Maloney, a wide receiver who also saw some snaps in that game.

“When you’re building a program and trying to develop it, we’ve got to redshirt and build guys,” Ragle said. “But now we have that time. We’re gonna mix those guys (in) and hopefully some of that youth and energy can add to some success for us on Saturday.”

It’s not exactly a white flag from the Bengals, not as long as they’re suiting up games and trying to win, but it is a concession that their season has not unfolded the way they expected. After Saturday’s game, Ragle decried what he sees as a lack of passion among players, saying the program seems more important to some coaches than to some players. Injuries have scuttled what could be a much more potent offense. In some ways, Ragle was facing a giant uphill climb when he accepted this job, but that slope has grown even steeper with each passing week this fall.

Ragle did update some of those injuries on Monday. He said starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who has been out since Sept. 10 with a broken collarbone, will not play this weekend — “maybe have a chance against Idaho,” Ragle said. Starting running back Raiden Hunter, who exited ISU’s Oct. 22 loss to NAU with a shoulder injury and missed the UC Davis game, could return this weekend. Wide receiver Jalen Johnson, who has been out since Oct. 8 with a knee injury, will be good to go against Weber State.

But for those players and the rest of their teammates, Ragle wants them to become more than just healthy. He wants them to become more passionate about what they can salvage from this one-win season. Is there a way to do that, to foster fervor among players who might not have it?

“I don’t know if you can help anybody care more, you know what I mean?” Ragle said. “I think my message on that is they’re the ones playing the game. We’ve got to give them the tools and put them in position to be successful. That’s coaching. But at the end of the day, as a player, you only have so many of these. And you don’t really appreciate that statement that I just said right there as a player until you’re done, and you look back and realize, oh, man, you know what? Football is done. Some of that is trying to get them to play at a higher level, but also at the same time, understanding that these opportunities and moments are fleeting.”

On Monday, Ragle also took the opportunity to recognize what he sees as his job as ISU’s head coach, referring to his comments after Saturday’s game: “I understand what my responsibility is to the university, and to the program,” Ragle said. “I can’t come in here and just say what I feel all the time, but that’s part of who I am. I’ve got to do a better job of that. But we’re not going to change the standard.”

Ragle, who is still recovering from surgery late in October, said he will let his health dictate how he coaches Saturday’s game: Upstairs in the box, like he was last week, or on the field, like he usually is. In any case, Ragle shared that his wife, Carrie, left Monday for a business trip in Texas. She left him a card. In there, she referenced a quote from former U.S. President Ronald Reagan: “When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.”

“There’s something to be said for that,” Ragle said.

Pocatello, ID
