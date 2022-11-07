Read full article on original website
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
FOX 21 Online
DFL Wins Full Control Of Minnesota Legislature For First Time In Decade
(FOX 9) – For the first time in a decade, and only the second time in a century, the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) party will have full control of the Minnesota Legislature following Tuesday’s election. Despite predictions of a potential “red wave” nationally and throughout the state,...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Congressional District 8
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber defeated Democrat Jen Schultz securing 56.02% of the vote to Schultz's 43.88% of the vote as of 12:21 a.m. on Wednesday, with 70.42% of precincts reporting. Minnesota 2022 election results. Tap or click...
Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz told him marijuana legalization will be among 1st laws passed
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former governor Jesse Ventura says that Gov. Tim Walz, fresh off Tuesday's vote that will send the DFL incumbent to a second term, told him that legalizing marijuana will be "one of the first" things that gets passed by the incoming state legislature.The comments were made on a podcast with his son, Tyrel Ventura. The former governor said that Walz also invited him to the ceremony where he signs the bill into law.A spokesperson with Walz confirmed Jesse Ventura's comments, adding that they "may work together to get something done."This comes after voters flipped the Minnesota Senate, which...
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
Red wave? In Minnesota, Dems ride blue wave to control gov't
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in a midterm election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta Wednesday by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for the first time in eight years. Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller conceded Wednesday morning that his party had lost its majority to Senate Democrats. That followed a concession earlier Wednesday from GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and the re-election of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night. “Tim Walz is the governor for four...
Talking Points: Anticipated "red wave" fails to reach Minnesota's shores
MINNEAPOLIS -- The anticipated "red wave" never crashed the land of 10,000 lakes.There were Republican bright spots -- a convincing win in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District by Republican congressman Brad Finstad, and a 20-point win in northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth and the Iron Range, by Republican incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber.But this was an election where the Democrats shocked even themselves with an apparent sweep of state constitutional offices, and also winning control of the state legislature.These are the election results no one saw coming, including Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller."While it does not look like Senate Republicans will...
Mapped: How each county voted in Minnesota's governor race
Strong support in the Twin Cities metro fueled Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's re-election in Tuesday's midterms. The big picture: Walz defeated Republican challenger Scott Jensen 52%-44.6%. Zoom in: Seven in 10 voters in Hennepin and Ramsey counties voted for the DFL incumbent. He also won a majority of voters...
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor on Tuesday, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen, a family practice physician who grabbed national attention with his vaccine skepticism. Walz led Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic -- including lockdowns, school shutdowns and business closures. He also led the state through the unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. He made his support for abortion rights a centerpiece of his campaign. Jensen hammered Walz for rising crime, including failing to control damaging protests after Floyd’s death, and for what...
FOX 21 Online
Democrat Kaul Wins 2nd Term As Wisconsin Attorney General
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Josh Kaul defeated Republican Eric Toney in Tuesday’s election to win a second term as Wisconsin’s attorney general in a race defined by sharp differences over abortion and attacks over crime and election administration. Before The Associated Press called the race, Kaul...
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
Election 2022: All 8 Minnesota U.S. Representatives Re-Elected
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota voters have re-elected all eight of its incumbent U.S. Representatives. In District 1 Republican Brad Finstad got 54 percent of the vote. In District 2 Democrat Angie Craig got 51 percent of the vote. In District 3 Democrat Dean Phillips got 60 percent. In...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Statewide General Election Results
Here are the results so far of the Minnesota General Election- key candidates. DFL: Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan- 1,025,917 (54%) Republican: Scott Jensen and Matt Birk- 803,446 (43%) Legal Marijuana Now: James McCaskel and David Sandbeck- 21,920 (1%) Independence Alliance: Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter- 13,386 (1%) Socialist Workers:...
2022 Minnesota Congressional races: Craig defeats Kistner in close battle for 2nd District
Minnesota's 2nd District election was the closest fought congressional race on Tuesday night, with Democrat Angie Craig ultimately prevailing again over Republican Tyler Kistner. The race, one of the most expensive in the country with tens of millions of dollars poured into it, was decided by a few percentage points...
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Election: Could Minnesota See Its First Split Statewide Results Since 2006?
(FOX 9) – A one-party sweep of Minnesota’s statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday’s election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers,...
FOX 21 Online
2022 Wisconsin Election Results
WISCONSIN — Here are the results of key races in Wisconsin. Democratic Tony Evers/Sara Rodriguez- 1,348,563 (51%) Republican Tim Michels/Roger Roth- 1,263,768 (48%) Independent Joan Beglinger/no Lt. Gov- 23,354 (1%) Secretary of State:. Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette- 1,256,268 (48%) Republican Amy Lynn Loudenbeck- 1,254,908 (48%) Libertarian Party Neil...
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Mayors
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Twin Cities mayoral races. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Anoka County sheriff
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Anoka County sheriff:. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
