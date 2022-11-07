ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
COLORADO STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Díaz, Mets ink $102M, 5-year deal, record for MLB closer

NEW YORK (AP)With a record contract for Edwin Diaz, his swift return to the New York Mets was music to their ears. Diaz and the Mets completed their $102 million, five-year deal Wednesday – the largest for a reliever in baseball history. The star closer can opt out after three seasons, and the agreement includes a team option for 2028.
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

After keeping Díaz, Mets take small step with Vogelbach

LAS VEGAS (AP)Having struck the first big move in the free agent market with a pending $102 million, five-year deal to retain All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler understands it may take time to execute the next steps in his offseason plan. ”If anybody wants...
QUEENS, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Contreras? Rodon? More? Predictions vary for Cardinals as MLB free agency begins Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Tis the season for free agency. Players can start signing with new MLB teams as early as Thursday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals, coming off a division crown and four straight postseason berths, could make some moves in free agency to stay competitive. Occasionally, St. Louis will land a big-name free agent to a multi-year deal, like Matt Holliday, Carlos Beltran and Miles Mikolas. Other offseasons come and go a little more quietly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

AP source: Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez agreed Thursday to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Free Agents

NEW YORK (AP)The 161 players who became free agents (x-re-signed):. BALTIMORE (3) – Jes�s Aguilar, 1b; Robinson Chirinos, c; Rougned Odor, 2b. BOSTON (6) – Xander Bogaerts, ss; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; JD Martinez, dh; Matt Strahm, lhp; Michael Wacha, rhp. CHICAGO (6) – Jos�...
COLORADO STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Guardians 3B Ramírez has thumb surgery to repair ligament

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Guardians Al-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez underwent thumb surgery Wednesday to repair a ligament that he tore in June. Ramirez will need up to two months to recover from the operation before he can resume baseball activities. The team expects him to be ready for the start of spring training.
CLEVELAND, OH

