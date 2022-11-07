ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Veteran homelessness still being battled in West Texas

ABILENE, Texas — Around 40,000 veterans are homeless across America each night, according to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans at last count. In West Texas, many veterans still need extra support. Eddy Courtney is one of those veterans. “We’re still living up in the streets. Matter of fact...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Remembering Veterans through Wreaths Across America

ABILENE, Texas — Veterans Day is a time to remember those who have served our country and fought for our freedom. As the holidays near, soon wreaths will lay on each tombstone at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. “It’s pretty exciting, pretty moving to see this," said...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Dyess AFB awarded $300,000 grant for security sensor infrastructure

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene has been awarded a $300,000 grant for a new project at Dyess Air Force Base. According to a press release, the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) will go towards the Security Sensor Infrastructure Expansion project at Dyess AFB. The project will focus on managing security threats through advanced through advanced sensor technology and data integration.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene narrowly passes 'Sanctuary City for the Unborn' ordinance

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene is officially a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" with the passage of a city ordinance in last night's election - although it passed by a relatively narrow margin. The passing of Proposition B means that abortion at any state of pregnancy is now considered to...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Mayor Williams announces he will not run for reelection

ABILENE, Texas — Mayor Williams announced this morning that he will not be running for reelection. He wrote a letter noting his intentions and time as Mayor of Abilene below:. "Dear Abilene friends,. Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I...
ABILENE, TX

