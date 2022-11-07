Read full article on original website
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene Fire Department gives people tips on how to stay safe and warm for this winter
ABILENE, Texas — The cold weather is coming and when it gets here, people across the Big Country are looking to their heaters to warm them up. However, the Abilene Fire Department is warning residents about the risk of turning on those heaters after they have been sitting for a long time.
Abilene police pass out reflective hats to help prevent pedestrian fatalities
ABILENE, Texas — This year, the Abilene Police Department has responded to several fatal crashes that have resulted in more than 20 fatalities that included drivers and pedestrians. APD has teamed with the Salvation Army to help drivers be more aware of these pedestrians on the road. APD chief...
Abilene man arrested, accused of taking money till, merchandise from business
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning for a burglary that took place at a south Abilene business. According to an arrest report, Jesus Guerra was seen on security footage carrying a square or rectangular shaped object. Guerra was mirandized and he admitted to entering a closed business at 3287 South 14th Street and taking the money till.
Veteran homelessness still being battled in West Texas
ABILENE, Texas — Around 40,000 veterans are homeless across America each night, according to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans at last count. In West Texas, many veterans still need extra support. Eddy Courtney is one of those veterans. “We’re still living up in the streets. Matter of fact...
Remembering Veterans through Wreaths Across America
ABILENE, Texas — Veterans Day is a time to remember those who have served our country and fought for our freedom. As the holidays near, soon wreaths will lay on each tombstone at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. “It’s pretty exciting, pretty moving to see this," said...
Dyess AFB awarded $300,000 grant for security sensor infrastructure
ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene has been awarded a $300,000 grant for a new project at Dyess Air Force Base. According to a press release, the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) will go towards the Security Sensor Infrastructure Expansion project at Dyess AFB. The project will focus on managing security threats through advanced through advanced sensor technology and data integration.
Youth Football team from Abilene looking to make city proud in Las Vegas tournament
ABILENE, Texas — Playoff time is here for High School Football for Texas teams and a couple youth football teams from Abilene are hoping to put the Big Country on the map. The Abilene Bucs are a youth football team and they are sending two of their teams all the way to Las Vegas to make all of West Texas proud in a regional tournament.
Abilene narrowly passes 'Sanctuary City for the Unborn' ordinance
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene is officially a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn" with the passage of a city ordinance in last night's election - although it passed by a relatively narrow margin. The passing of Proposition B means that abortion at any state of pregnancy is now considered to...
Mayor Williams announces he will not run for reelection
ABILENE, Texas — Mayor Williams announced this morning that he will not be running for reelection. He wrote a letter noting his intentions and time as Mayor of Abilene below:. "Dear Abilene friends,. Twenty-one years ago, I made the decision to run for the Abilene City Council because I...
