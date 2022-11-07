Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank, the state’s second-largest bank, has finalized the legal merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary. As of October, Arvest Central Mortgage Co. (CMC), a servicer of residential mortgages, began operating under the parent company. CMC was founded in 1997 and acquired by Arvest through the Central Bank and Trust acquisition (Little Rock) in 2000. CMC’s primary office is in Little Rock, with customer support operations in Lowell and Tulsa, Okla.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO