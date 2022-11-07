Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Spaghetti In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pizza In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation hires development officer; museum opens gift shop
A new development officer and opening of the gift shop at the U.S. Marshals Museum (USMM) are some of the actions toward the long-awaited goal of opening the museum in summer 2023, said Ben Johnson, USMM president and CEO. The museum announced Thursday (Nov. 10) that Susan Neyman will serve...
talkbusiness.net
Arvest Wealth Management names Donny Rogers president of investment services
Arvest Bank subsidiary Arvest Wealth Management (AWM) said Thursday (Nov. 10) that Donny Rogers of Fort Smith has been promoted to president of investment services, effective Jan. 1. He will replace Calvin Jarrett, who is retiring early next year. Headquartered in Lowell, AWM is the wealth management division that is...
talkbusiness.net
Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney
Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
talkbusiness.net
Arvest merges mortgage division into bank operations
Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank, the state’s second-largest bank, has finalized the legal merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary. As of October, Arvest Central Mortgage Co. (CMC), a servicer of residential mortgages, began operating under the parent company. CMC was founded in 1997 and acquired by Arvest through the Central Bank and Trust acquisition (Little Rock) in 2000. CMC’s primary office is in Little Rock, with customer support operations in Lowell and Tulsa, Okla.
talkbusiness.net
VA Clinic, apartments are top recent Sebastian County property deals
A $20.387 million sale of the new Veterans Affairs Clinic in Fort Smith and property is the largest Sebastian County property deal so far in 2022, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The deal, which closed Sept. 8, had VAF 5700 Phoenix Place LLC...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Directors Martin, Settle re-elected; Catsavis defeats Director Dawson
Two Fort Smith City Directors – Neal Martin and Kevin Settle – kept their seat while one challenger bested an incumbent Director Robyn Dawson with 60% of the vote in the general election Tuesday (Nov. 8). Christina Catsavis, 37, garnered 60.14% of the votes (9,475) against her opponent,...
talkbusiness.net
UA Division of Agriculture gets grant to study poultry operation gas emissions
Most greenhouse gas emissions in commercial poultry operations are linked to feed production, and methods to reduce those emissions are the focus of a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. The Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the Division of...
talkbusiness.net
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas
Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
Comments / 0