Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Arvest Wealth Management names Donny Rogers president of investment services

Arvest Bank subsidiary Arvest Wealth Management (AWM) said Thursday (Nov. 10) that Donny Rogers of Fort Smith has been promoted to president of investment services, effective Jan. 1. He will replace Calvin Jarrett, who is retiring early next year. Headquartered in Lowell, AWM is the wealth management division that is...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Watkins hired as Fort Smith prosecuting attorney

Rita Howard Watkins began as the new city prosecutor for the city of Fort Smith on Oct. 31. As prosecutor, Watkins will advocate on behalf of the city in district court proceedings and report to City Administrator Carl Geffken. According to a press release issued Tuesday (Nov. 8), the city...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arvest merges mortgage division into bank operations

Fayetteville-chartered Arvest Bank, the state’s second-largest bank, has finalized the legal merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary. As of October, Arvest Central Mortgage Co. (CMC), a servicer of residential mortgages, began operating under the parent company. CMC was founded in 1997 and acquired by Arvest through the Central Bank and Trust acquisition (Little Rock) in 2000. CMC’s primary office is in Little Rock, with customer support operations in Lowell and Tulsa, Okla.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas

Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

