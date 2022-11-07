ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama women’s soccer earns No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament

By Brett Greenberg, Summer Poole, Christopher Lugo
CBS 42
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The University of Alabama women’s soccer team earned a national seed in the NCAA tournament following the tournament selection show Monday afternoon.

The No. 1 seed is the first in program history and the Crimson Tide are back in the postseason for the fifth time. Alabama won their first ever postseason game in the 2021 tournament against Clemson.

The team is set to play Jackson State in Tuscaloosa Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.. The winner of that game will play the winner of Arizona State University/University of Portland in the second round.

Alabama continues its record-breaking season following a regular season SEC championship, but fell one game short of a tournament championship title over the weekend.

The No. 2 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks handed the No. 1 seeded Alabama Crimson Tide its first loss in conference play in the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday, 1-0.

The Crimson Tide got things going in the seventh minute of the final with a shot wide to the right. The Gamecocks answered back 10 minutes later, but it was blocked by an Alabama defender. Going into halftime, the score was locked at 0-0.

57 minutes into the game, Gamecocks’ Brianna Behm buried it into the right corner for her first goal of the season, putting the Gamecocks ahead 1-0.

The Crimson Tide had one last chance to tie things up with under two minutes left in the game, but South Carolina’s goalkeeper Heather Hinz blocked the attempt and sealed the win for the Gamecocks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

