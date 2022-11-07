ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted

PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
ARIZONA STATE
Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. About $460 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Coryell County in central Texas... Southern Lampasas County in central Texas... Western Bell County in central Texas... * Until...
TEXAS STATE
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST. * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low. * WHEN...From 2 AM PST tonight until 9 AM PST Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. *...
HANFORD, CA

