WRAL
Home prices rose almost everywhere in the US this summer
CNN — In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report. From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of...
WRAL
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
CNN — Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen...
WRAL
Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down
CNN — Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully. While 90% of grocery items right now cost more than they...
WRAL
'Gold standard' crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy. CEO resigns
CNN — FTX Group said Friday it has filed for bankruptcy in the United States and that its CEO has resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry. FTX said Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto wunderkind behind the exchange,...
WRAL
Gap launches its store on Amazon
CNN — Gap announced Thursday that it has officially launched its store on Amazon. While shoppers were able to buy Gap merchandise on Amazon previously through third-party sellers, the new partnership with Amazon Fashion marks the first time that Gap itself is selling its products on the online marketplace.
WRAL
China's Singles Day sales could top 1 trillion yuan even as the economy cools
CNN — China's Singles Day, the world's biggest annual shopping event, is known for regularly smashing sales records. This year's bonanza, which wraps up on Friday and is led by internet titans Alibaba and JD.com, will likely be no exception: Analysts expect it to rack up 1 trillion yuan ($140.8 billion) in sales for the first time.
WRAL
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
CNN — Food is still getting more expensive, but at a slower pace than earlier this year. In the month of October, food was .6% pricier compared to September, adjusting for seasonal swings, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. For the year through October,...
WRAL
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year
CNN — The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. During October, which is...
WRAL
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it's not the election
CNN — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday's midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week's inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. "Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on the ballot — is a...
WRAL
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
CNN — Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7 from 59.9 in October....
