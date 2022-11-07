Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
MPC Container Ships Taps zero44 for CO2 Management Tools
Berlin-based zero44 signed a partnership with MPC Container Ships, which will use zero44's digital CO2 management solution for its fleet. Spun off by company builder Flagship Founders in May 2022, zero44 has developed a CO2 management software for commercial vessels. The software focuses on the implications of the CII and the EU ETS regulation.
Analysis: Meltdown in the Container Shipping Sector Gains Speed
Facing global economic headwinds, the volume of containerized cargo movement continues to plummet, Peter Sand, Chief Analyst, Xeneta, summarizes: “It is clear that the carriers are no longer in charge, the shippers are.”. Peter, it seems like the news in the container shipping sector started as a flow and...
Wonder of the Seas Equipped with ABB's Ability Marine Braking Assistance
As the world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas, departed on her maiden voyage in the beginning of March 2022, she was the first in the world to feature the new ABB Ability Marine Braking Assistance. Designed for safe and smooth emergency stops, the automatic braking system is the result of collaboration between supplier and owner, initiated at Royal Caribbean Group’s request.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Marubeni Taps 'Suction Sails' for Bulk Carrier
MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore signed an agreement with bound4blue to install four suction sails on the Crimson Kingdom, making it the first wind-assisted vessel owned by Marubeni. According to the preliminary studies, the 229-m Panamax bulk carrier will be retrofitted in...
Inflation Hits Vessel Operating Costs -Drewry
Vessel operating cost inflation has accelerated in 2022 on mounting worldwide macroeconomic price pressures, despite some receding of Covid-19 related costs, according to the latest Ship Operating Costs Annual Review and Forecast 2022/23 report published by global shipping consultancy Drewry. Drewry estimates that average daily operating costs across the 47...
Lauritzen Bulkers Takes Over Chilean Bulker
Danish shipowner Lauritzen Bulkers said it has taken over the bulk carrier Chilean Bulker on October 29, 2022. It is a 39,500 mt dwat, box/open hatch handysize bulk carrier built at China's Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering Co. Ltd. shipyard in 2019. The vessel has been under the control of Lauritzen Bulkers since then and now flies the Danish flag with Hellerup as its homeport.
Diana Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Ultramax Bulker
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping Inc. announced on Thursday that it has taken delivery of one of nine secondhand Ultramax bulk carriers that agreed to purchase in August 2022. The vessel, DSI Polaris—formerly named STH Oslo—is a 60,404 dwtUltramax dry bulk vessel built in 2018. Including the newly...
Partners to Produce Bio-LNG as Marine Fuel
From left to right: Paul Ganzeboom (CEO Attero), Wouter Zijlmans (CEO Nordsol) and Ronald van Selm (CTO Titan) met at the site for the new bio-LNG production plant to start their collaboration. (Photo: Titan) Three companies from very different sectors have joined forces to achieve a decentralized production of bio-LNG...
Thailand to Receive New Research Vessel
Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) in 2023 will receive a new research vessel to patrol its coastal environments and monitor the nation’s fisheries and marine resource. Designed by Australian naval architecture and marine engineering frim Incat Crowther, the vessel will be built by Seacrest Marine,...
Port of Aberdeen Gets UK Gov't Funding to Accelerate Net Zero Drive
The UK Government has granted Port of Aberdeen more than £200,000 in funding to accelerate the port’s drive to Net Zero by 2040. The ‘Port Zero’ feasibility study, which is part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 2 (CMDC2), will analyse future port power demands, assess low carbon energy sources for equipment (e.g., cranes, tugs, pilot boats) and quayside infrastructure, and develop a roadmap to decarbonise port operations.
Maritime Risk Symposium: Full Program Released
The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS), scheduled to be held Nov. 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory at the Argonne campus in Lemont, Illinois, recently unveiled the full conference program, packed with experts with insights on the challenges facing the inland waterway systems. MRS is an annual international event...
Furetank and Algoma Order Four More Ships for FureBear JV
Swedish Furetank and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation expand the FureBear joint venture to include eight climate-friendly, dual-fuel product tankers to trade in Northern Europe. The 50/50 owned joint venture was announced in August and is now extended with four additional 17,999 DWT tankers, bringing the total investment to eight vessels.
Freire Shipyard Floats MBARI's New Research Vessel
The hull of MBARI’s new flagship research vessel has been floated out at Freire Shipyard in Spain. The new oceanographic vessel, David Packard, which entered the waters of the Vigo estuary for the first time last month, is scheduled for delivery in 2023 to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a private, non-profit oceanographic research center in Moss Landing, Calif.
