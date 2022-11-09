ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff

By John L. Dorman, Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuxOF_0j2Al9Be00
  • Explore more race results below.
  • Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff.
  • Warnock was first elected to the Senate in a 2021 runoff election alongside Democrat Jon Ossoff.
  • The Georgia contest was considered to be one of the most competitive races in the country this year.

Election 2022 Georgia Results Explore more election results

House (1 District)

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's race against Republican Herschel Walker will head to a runoff next month, potentially meaning the Senate majority may not be determined for weeks.

As of 11:45 am EST Wednesday morning, Decision Desk HQ and Insider project that the too-close-to-call race is not over yet. Warnock, who is seeking election for a full six-year term, won a previous runoff to win his Senate seat in the first place.

With both Nevada and Arizona's Senate races still undetermined, the Georgia runoff could very well decide the majority just as it did in January 2021. So far, Democrats are projected to have flipped one Republican seat with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's victory.

Georgia Senate candidates

Warnock, the senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was elected to the Senate alongside fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the upper chamber, Warnock serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee; and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

In the initial November 2020 special US Senate election, Warnock came in first place with nearly 33% of the vote in a multicandidate field that included then-Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. Since Warnock received less than 50% of the vote, a separate runoff was triggered in accordance with Georgia law.

Campaigning with now-President Joe Biden in shortly before the January 2021 runoff election, Warnock pledged that he would vote to support taxpayers receiving $1,400 stimulus checks as part of a relief package to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the evenly-divided Senate, Warnock's vote has proved key on a number of legislative items, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed without any Republican support; the senator's support has also allowed Biden to swiftly install a raft of judges to the federal bench.

Walker — a former University of Georgia football standout who won the Heisman Trophy in 1982 and went on to play in the NFL from 1986 to 1997 — has near-universal name recognition in the Peach State.

Last year, former President Donald Trump endorsed the ex-professional football player, with whom he has enjoyed a friendship for decades. Walker easily won the GOP primary in May.

Walker has sought to use Warnock's support of Biden's domestic policy agenda against him; the president won Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, but the Democratic commander-in-chief's standing in the state has deteriorated since then.

A victory by Walker would be a major coup for national Republicans, who have seen their once-firm standing in Georgia diminish as the Democratic-leaning Atlanta metropolitan area continues to grow and become more influential in statewide races.

But the outwardly pro-family and anti-abortion Walker has been dogged by revelations that he was hiding "secret" children from public view and a Daily Beast report that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion — an allegation that he vehemently denies.

Warnock's re-election would maintain a Democratic foothold in the Deep South and significantly raise the party's chances of retaining control of the chamber after the midterms.

Voting history in Georgia

Before Warnock was elected last year, the Senate seat that he now occupies was held by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who in December 2019 resigned his seat for health reasons. (Isakson died in December 2021.)

Isakson, a former House member from suburban Atlanta, had first been elected to the seat in 2004 and was reelected in 2010 and 2016.

On the presidential level, Georgia had been solidly Republican for decades. Until 2020, the only Democratic presidential wins over the last 50 years came from native son Jimmy Carter in 1976 and 1980 and Bill Clinton in 1992.

Biden won the state in 2020 due to his robust performance in the Atlanta metropolitan area and his strong showing in smaller cities such as Columbus and Savannah.

The money race

According to OpenSecrets, Warnock has raised $98.6 million, spent nearly $76 million, and has roughly $10.5 million in cash on hand, as of October 19. Walker has raised nearly $37.5 million, spent $32 million, and has $5.4 million left to spend, as of October 19.

As of November 7, several dozen political action committees, super PACs, party committees, and politically active nonprofit organizations have together spent roughly $156.8 million advocating for or against the candidates. Of these groups, 17 of them have spent at least $1 million, with several spending into the eight-figure range.

What experts say

The race between Warnock and Walker is rated as a "toss-up" by Inside Elections, a "toss-up" by The Cook Political Report, and a "toss-up" by Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Comments / 279

Ray Neely
4d ago

Who knew that a person could beat on the opposite sex, have a high school level education, be a deadbeat parent, and still run for office. America is really the land of opportunity!🤦🏾‍♂️

Reply(3)
24
U gonna Hate me
4d ago

Totally ridiculous they voted for a domestic abuser,lier and homewrecker who's own family voted against him. Its some real Cult followers in Georgia smh.

Reply(6)
38
nono
4d ago

Warnock carries the name pastor but that's not the same as a Christian with biblical values. he uses his title to get votes but his values don't coincide with it

Reply(5)
11
Related
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

(WHNT) — Republican Katie Britt is expected to be Alabama’s next U.S. Senator after the Associated Press called the race in her favor just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Britt, a one-time aide to outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby and former president of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race to replace Shelby.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump is going to cost Republicans another Georgia Senate seat

It looks likely that Georgia’s Senate race between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will head into a December runoff. With 98% of the votes counted, neither candidate has managed to break the 50% needed in Georgia to win outright. A runoff is bad news for Walker, as...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

720K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy