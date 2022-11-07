ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Suspicious device at San Jose Salvation Army determined not to be an explosive

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0XrQ_0j2Al7QC00

PIX Now 10:10

SAN JOSE -- A suspicious device found in San Jose prompted some evacuations Monday before authorities determined there was no threat to the public.

At around 12:15 p.m., San Jose police tweeted about the device found on the 700 block of W. Taylor St. at a Salvation Army store and donation center in the city's Garden Alameda neighborhood.

Bomb squad technicians were called to the scene and police closed several streets in the area of

At 1:39 p.m., police tweeted that the device was determined to be non-explosive and that there was no threat to public safety.

Additional details about the device were not immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.San Jose police said the collision occurred at approximately 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The preliminary investigation showed a man riding a 2022 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Cottle Road collided with a 2006 Honda SUV that was turning left from southbound Cottle Road onto eastbound Coronado Avenue on a solid green turn signal. The woman driving the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.The incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.The motorcyclist's identity was withheld until family members were notified. Anyone with information on this investigation was urged to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654. 
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Fatal Crash Involving SUV, Motorcycle in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating a deadly crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle that happened Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. According to SJPD, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital. While the driver of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police arrest suspect who reportedly pointed gun at kids

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crash sends car into home in San Francisco; 3 people hurt

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving SUV in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced on Twitter. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue where. There was a road closure in the area as officers investigated. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting victim killed in San Francisco's Bayview identified as 20-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO – A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District this week.The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon.The shooting was reported at about 12:18 p.m. in the 4400 block of Third Street, where officers found a man a gunshot wound. Officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died, police said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Families of 8 VTA mass shooting victims reach settlement with transit agency

SAN JOSE – Families of eight Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees who were killed in a 2021 mass shooting announced the settlement of legal claims against the transit agency.According to a joint statement with the VTA, the families of Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Ward Fritch, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Paul Delacruz Megia, Timothy Michael Romo, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, and Taptejdeep Singh have settled with the agency and have agreed to withdraw their lawsuits.The family of the ninth shooting victim, Lars Kelpler Lane, has not reached a settlement, the agency said."While nothing will bring back the tragic loss of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA will not press charges in 2020 Richmond police shooting

RICHMOND - The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday. Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Evacuations follow discovery of suspicious device at San Jose Salvation Army

SAN JOSE -- Evacuations were underway after a suspicious device was found at a Salvation Army location in San Jose Monday.San Jose police said the incident was unfolding on the 700 block of W. Taylor Street at a Salvation Army thrift store and donation center. Bomb squad technicians were investigating the device and a number of street closures were in place. People were being urged to avoid the area.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

K9 officer assists Hayward PD in firearms bust

(KRON) — A K9 officer with the Hayward Police Department assisted officers in the investigation and arrest of a man on firearms charges, according to a Hayward PD social media post. “One of the many benefits [of] Police Service Dogs is their ability to sniff and locate items such as firearms,” the post read. “K9 […]
HAYWARD, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville

A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Woman accused of killing California psychiatrist reaches plea deal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist has reached a plea deal, according to court records. Kelsey Turner pleaded guilty to second degree murder via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, court records show. An Alford plea is when a suspect doesn’t admit to guilt but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict. She will face 10 to 25 years in prison.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police searching for suspects in Oakland armored car robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police searched for suspects Wednesday who robbed an armored vehicle near a branch of Bank of America that morning.Around 10 a.m., police received reports of a robbery a Bank of America on the 300 block of Hegenberger Road. Responding officers arrived to learn that at least two suspects robbed an armored vehicle."One individual exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and took items from a victim who was working as a guard for an armored truck. The armed individual entered the vehicle and fled the area with the victims property," Oakland Police said in a statementOakland Police said the investigation into the robbery was ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 SoCal suspects arrested in connection with Tracy gas station robberies

TRACY – Police in Tracy this week announced the recent arrest of two Southern California residents in connection to a pair of gas station robberies last month.  Reynaldo Parsons, 31, and Bruce Nelson, 34, were arrested and detained on Oct. 30 on suspicion of second-degree robbery and being a felon with a firearm. The Tracy Police Department's communication center said they received a 911 call about a robbery that occurred at a gas station on the 500 block of west Valpico Road, but officers were unable to locate any suspects.  Shortly after officers responded to the first gas station, deputies from...
TRACY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigate Shooting in San Jose

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in San Jose Monday night. The incident was reported in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue around 7 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy