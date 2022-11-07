Mansfield school district investigates racist photo circulated by high school students

The Mansfield school district investigated the circulation of a racist photo at Summit High School on Monday, according to a statement from the district.

The photo, which circulated on social media, shows a white teenage boy in a cowboy hat standing next to a Black teen, who appears to be kneeling or sitting on the floor. The Black teen has a noose around his neck, and the white teen holds the end of the rope. Text edited onto the picture says, “Healthy (racial slur) boy for sale. If interested visit summit baseball team.”

Summit High School students created the image and shared it with other students through social media, according to Mansfield ISD’s statement, which was sent to the Star-Telegram by spokeswoman Lari Barager. The investigation regarding the photo is ongoing, the statement said.

“The actions of these students are completely unacceptable and do not convey the values of Mansfield ISD or Summit High School,” said Superintendent Dr. Kimberely Cantu in the statement. “Any students determined to be using their words, behavior, or social media to bully, demean or alienate other students or groups of students will face discipline according to the Student Code of Conduct.’”

Mansfield Summit High School’s approximately 2,000 students are about 41% Black, 18% white and 28% Hispanic , according to U.S. News & World Report demographics.

Mansfield ISD also pointed students, parents and community members to a website set up by the school district called “This is Our House,’ where people can report bullying and other concerns. The site can be accessed on the district’s website at mansfieldisd.org/student-central/our-house.