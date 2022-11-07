Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Sometimes an Indiana men’s basketball beatdown is just a beatdown, and that’s fine
Indiana men’s basketball defeated Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 Thursday night in what I can only assume is the most heated rivalry in all of college basketball between two teams that had never played one another previously. Hoosiers versus Wildcats. Big Ten versus Southwestern Athletic Conference. The zealous fervor of Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball executes on both ends, dominates Bethune-Cookman 101-49
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball routed Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 in its second game of the season. Coming off a strong, yet incomplete performance against Morehead State University on Nov. 7, the Hoosiers mended many of their previous wounds and capitalized on their strengths. They exceeded expectations in several different areas, and there were multiple facets contributing to the dominant win.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 101-49, lights it up from 3-point range
Senior forward Miller Kopp’s celebrations after his 3-point shots were largely subdued, limited to fist pumps and points to his teammates. His confidence, however, wasn’t limited at all. Led by Kopp’s four 3-pointers, Indiana men’s basketball cruised to a 101-49 drubbing of Bethune-Cookman University on Thursday night....
Indiana Daily Student
Set pieces, composed defending give Indiana men’s soccer revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
The floodlights at Ludwig Field abruptly shut off, casting a darkness over those donning checkered clothes in the stands. When the power outage swept over the stadium, there was still a minute or two left to be played in Indiana men’s soccer’s Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Maryland in College Park, Maryland. The eerie moment served as a sign of the inevitable, as soon enough the Hoosiers closed out the Terrapins for a 2-1 victory and pulled the switch on their foe's chances of winning both conference titles.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ranking Indiana football’s six losses from most to least entertaining
Indiana football’s losing streak extended to six games after a miserable 45-14 loss to Penn State Saturday. As the Nittany Lions ran up the score, it became quite a snooze fest in Bloomington. Looking ahead to a matchup at Ohio State this coming Saturday, things aren’t looking so hot...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer defeats No. 6 Maryland in nail-biting 2-1 upset, advances to B1G finals
Remnants of purple smoke, which filled the night sky after freshman forward Colin Griffith pulled No. 6 Maryland within one, loomed eerily over Indiana men’s soccer’s penalty area. The Hoosiers — fighting to ward off the unremitting attacking onslaught from the Terrapins — maintained composure through a brief stadium power outage and jeers from the raucous home crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana football quarterback Jack Tuttle out for season with shoulder injury
Indiana football fans have likely seen the last of redshirt senior Jack Tuttle playing quarterback for the Hoosiers. Tuttle was injured after a sack in the second quarter of Indiana’s 45-14 loss to No. 16 Penn State on Nov. 5. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Indiana head football...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball begins season with 86-49 win over Vermont
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball tipped off its season with an 86-49 victory over the University of Vermont on Tuesday at Simon Skodt Assembly Hall. After a slow start, the Hoosiers cleaned up their mistakes and were able to blow out their American East Conference opponent. Before the media...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer relishing opportunity for revenge over Maryland in Big Ten semifinal
It was only two matches ago when a group of Indiana men’s soccer players lay face-down and dejected across the same soggy pitch that a conference foe finally turned its contention hopes into reality. The No. 7-ranked Maryland Terrapins had officially secured the Big Ten regular season title that...
Indiana Daily Student
Old friendships rekindled as Indiana men’s basketball prepares to play Bethune-Cookman
Indiana men’s basketball has never faced Bethune-Cookman University before, but that doesn’t mean the two teams don’t have any connection. The squads are tied together by their head coaches, Indiana’s Mike Woodson and Bethune-Cookman's Reggie Theus, once teammates on the Kansas City and Sacramento Kings and still good friends now.
Indiana Daily Student
Three things to anticipate in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s regular-season opener
After waiting 226 days, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball will grace the court in a regular season contest. The Hoosiers will play the University of Vermont Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana cruised to an 86-43 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan College on Friday night in a...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men's tennis duo claims doubles crown after strong showing at Big Ten Championships
Juniors Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky took home the doubles title for Indiana men’s tennis with the team wrapped up the fall season over the weekend at the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ten Hoosiers competed in the weekend event, with freshman Sam Landau...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Ladies and gentlemen, this is a cordial welcome to the Yarden Garzon show
Nothing was too out of the ordinary in No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball’s 86-49 thrashing of the Vermont Catamounts on Tuesday night. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes reestablished temporary residence in the paint. Graduate student forward Grace Berger was as reliable as ever on both ends of the floor. After a meaningless foul call late in the third quarter, a Hoosier fan coined it “the worst call (he’d) ever seen.”
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Nov. 10-16
As the weather gets colder, house venues switch their backyard celebrations to basement shows. Local bars and houses will host touring and local musicians. Bloomington indie psych folk artist Connor McLaren and local band The Strangers will perform at 10 p.m. at The Bluebird. Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the tickets are $5 for the 21+ crowd.
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Indiana Daily Student
Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee
Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Indiana Daily Student
Members of Indiana House of Representative elected
Monroe County residents voted to elect four members of the Indiana House of Representatives Tuesday. The seats for District 60, 61, 62 and 46 were up for election this year. Bob Heaton, the Republican incumbent for Indiana House District 46, has won against Democratic opponent Kurtis Cummings. Heaton received 69% of the vote.
Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs School of Music to premiere ‘Hansel and Gretel’ Nov. 11
As soon as the curtain rises on the Musical Arts Center stage and performers dressed as woodland animals prance through the audience, it is clear director Candace Evans has created something magical. Jacobs School of Music will present the “Hansel and Gretel” opera with two different casts at 7:30 p.m....
