Inability to access Pa. records delayed identification of shooting victims, coroner says
WILLIAMSPORT – The Lycoming County coroner blames an action taken by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official two years ago for delaying positive identification of the four individuals killed in Saturday’s shooting rampage. Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. was referring to the decision of Kurt J. Myers, deputy...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Thief stole check worth thousands
Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturns on Pennsylvania roadway
ATGLEN, Pa. - No injuries were reported when police say a tanker truck hauling liquid nitrogen overturned and blocked a Pennsylvania roadway on Thursday night. Emergency vehicles responded to the intersection of Lower Valley Road and Gap Newport Pike around 9 p.m. for reports of a crash. The overturned tanker...
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
Pennsylvania State Police to Participate in Click it or Ticket
Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up as part of Click it or Ticket. The initiative runs Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 27. It's aimed at increasing the use of seat belts among young people. Children whose parents or caregivers buckle up are much more likely to...
Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County
MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million
Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Snyder County dentist sentenced for child endangerment charges
MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A dentist from Snyder County will spend nearly two years in prison on child endangerment charges. Michael Damgaard admitted to driving to a young girl's home and taking her into the woods to have sexual relations. He also assaulted the victim's mom when she found him...
Why can’t Pennsylvania pass laws to protect LGBTQ+ civil rights? | Opinion
In June 2021, Rep. Dan Frankel, (D-Allegheny), introduced House Bill 300, known as the Fairness Act. With 75 cosponsors, the bill called for amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to include protections for sexual orientation or gender identity in order to prevent discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. Crickets...
Pink envelope doe license system is no longer the rule in Pennsylvania
The doe license application process of pink envelopes sent through the mail saw its last use this past July and August. Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed Senate Bill 431 into law, clearing the way for hunters to buy antlerless deer hunting licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, which is used for the sale of all other Pennsylvania hunting licenses.
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List
According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
Historic house demolished; hurricane rain coming; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. High: 67; Low: 52. Sunny. History lost: A dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill was leveled after decades of vandalism and neglect. In its heyday, though, the building was an important “preaching place” for the United Brethren Church.
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
