ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Thief stole check worth thousands

Watsontown, Pa. — A thief cashed a personal check at a home improvement store for thousands of dollars, police say. A 28-year-old man reported the stolen check to troopers at the Milton State Police on Oct. 24. The check was for $3,895 to Home Depot Pro, said Trooper Jacob Horan. Police say someone cashed the check at the Muncy Bank and Trust. Anyone with information is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police to Participate in Click it or Ticket

Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to buckle up as part of Click it or Ticket. The initiative runs Monday, Nov. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 27. It's aimed at increasing the use of seat belts among young people. Children whose parents or caregivers buckle up are much more likely to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Snyder County

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting. According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting Shane Gardner in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hwy.co

Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List

According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
LITITZ, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy