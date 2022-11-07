Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Myhighplains.com
Pet of the Week Plus BOGO Carpet Cleaning Offer
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is also encouraging people to remember their pets as the temperatures drop. Making sure they have a nice warm bed to get into, that they’re out of the snow and cold wind, and have plenty of food and water if they’re outside.
Mysterious Pile of Beams Means a New Business Coming to Amarillo
A question can lead to so many things, and it's amazing what answers you can find when you do a little research. I don't mind getting questions, in fact, this question was fun to research. The question we received was,. Any idea what is being built behind Lin's and Chuy's?
hppr.org
"More Than a Meal": Meals on Wheels of Amarillo Seeks Volunteer Delivery Drivers
It's not easy filling the need for those receiving aid from Meals on Wheels of Amarillo, but Susie Akers hopes there are some folks tuned in to HPPR in the Texas Panhandle and Amarillo area that might be willing to pick up a shift with the nonprofit, which is now celebrating 51 years helping homebound residents with food delivery, five days a week.
City of Amarillo Trying to Make Amarillo Less Trashy
The trash in Amarillo has been a hot topic for quite some time. First, we lost a lot of our dumpsters in different areas. Those magically turned into trash cans we got to roll into the front of our homes on trash day. Then it moved to an even bigger...
Myhighplains.com
Heal The City Hosting Event with Author Bob Goff
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Heal the City continues to work to bring needed healthcare to those who can’t afford or don’t have insurance. They’re hosting New York Times Best-Selling Author Bob Goff on November 18th at Polk Street United Methodist Church. You can learn more about his work,...
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Previews Fall/Winter & Thanksgiving Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer. You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here. They’re also offering a...
A Stress-free Thanksgiving in Amarillo Can Be a Reality
Thanksgiving is the beginning of a very stressful time of year. Yes, we are supposed to remember the reason for the season. We need to enjoy fun times with our family. We are supposed to remember what we are thankful for. We want to have great family memories. There is...
KFDA
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo Zoo Explains Weather Policy, Ways to Help the Animals
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall/Winter season means that the Amarillo Zoo is getting ready to put some of their animals into a different enclosure, or that they’ll have an enclosure available where you may not get to see all the animals all the time. Below is their weather policy and some ways that you can help give back to the Zoo.
Myhighplains.com
Paramount Recreation Club Explains How Prohibition Inspires Cocktails
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Paramount Recreation Club explains that it’s revived more than a century after its founding during Prohibition. You can see that in some of their signature cocktails like the Old Fashioned. We hear from Bartender Ollie Larson and General Manager Tiffany Reagan about Prohibition times, and how it inspires some of their signature drinks.
kgncnewsnow.com
Deals To Honor Community Veterans
To Celebrate Veterans Day, restaurants are offering deals this weekend to show some thanks for their service. Golden Corral: A free dinner buffet and beverage is available to all active duty military personnel, retirees, the National Guard, reserves, and veterans of all branches of service. The offer is available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on November 11.
Myhighplains.com
Dillard’s Previews Grand Opening Schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s is set to host their grand opening for their new store that’s at Westgate Mall. They’ll have several days of things to do to celebrate the opening of this store.
Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
KFDA
United States Marine Corp invites public to help celebrate 247th birthday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Marine Corps has invited the public to come out and help celebrate their 247th birthday. The event, sponsored by Roan Creek Marine Corps League, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to close, at Time Out Sports Bar and Grill.
As it’ Gets Colder -Amarillo Where is the Perfect Tamale Hiding?
As we are getting further and further into the year it is inevitable. The weather is going to start getting colder. Tamales are the perfect cold-weather food, right? I used to have a tamale connection at my former workplace. I don't have that anymore and that hurts. Someone you know that you can buy directly from.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Ora Mae Brownlee
Ora Mae Brownlee, 103 of Amarillo formerly of Dumas passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Northlawn Memorial Gardens with Alan Williamson, officiating. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 o’clock in...
Watch Out For The Elves! Christmas to Explode Over Dumas
This is one thing we cannot stop from coming. Yes, we do have to celebrate Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, Thanksgiving cannot stop Christmas. Christmas is taking over and there isn't much we can do about it, but get ready for Mariah Carey everywhere. I think she's already hiding around the corners and behind the trees to sing All I Want for Christmas Is You. You might have even heard her already.
Amarillo East Branch Library closed due to water line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Public Library announced that its East Branch, located at 2232 SE 27th Ave., will be closed through the rest of the week because of a water line break. According to a post made on the library’s Facebook page, officials initially said that the branch would be closed […]
abc7amarillo.com
PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — This is the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day. Something that won't happen again until 2394. The total lunar eclipse won't be visible from the U.S. again until March 14, 2025. Share your photos in the form below - or CLICK HERE...
Comments / 0