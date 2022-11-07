This is one thing we cannot stop from coming. Yes, we do have to celebrate Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, Thanksgiving cannot stop Christmas. Christmas is taking over and there isn't much we can do about it, but get ready for Mariah Carey everywhere. I think she's already hiding around the corners and behind the trees to sing All I Want for Christmas Is You. You might have even heard her already.

