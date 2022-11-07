ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

Pet of the Week Plus BOGO Carpet Cleaning Offer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is also encouraging people to remember their pets as the temperatures drop. Making sure they have a nice warm bed to get into, that they’re out of the snow and cold wind, and have plenty of food and water if they’re outside.
hppr.org

"More Than a Meal": Meals on Wheels of Amarillo Seeks Volunteer Delivery Drivers

It's not easy filling the need for those receiving aid from Meals on Wheels of Amarillo, but Susie Akers hopes there are some folks tuned in to HPPR in the Texas Panhandle and Amarillo area that might be willing to pick up a shift with the nonprofit, which is now celebrating 51 years helping homebound residents with food delivery, five days a week.
Myhighplains.com

Heal The City Hosting Event with Author Bob Goff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Heal the City continues to work to bring needed healthcare to those who can’t afford or don’t have insurance. They’re hosting New York Times Best-Selling Author Bob Goff on November 18th at Polk Street United Methodist Church. You can learn more about his work,...
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Previews Fall/Winter & Thanksgiving Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer. You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here. They’re also offering a...
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Zoo Explains Weather Policy, Ways to Help the Animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Fall/Winter season means that the Amarillo Zoo is getting ready to put some of their animals into a different enclosure, or that they’ll have an enclosure available where you may not get to see all the animals all the time. Below is their weather policy and some ways that you can help give back to the Zoo.
Myhighplains.com

Paramount Recreation Club Explains How Prohibition Inspires Cocktails

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Paramount Recreation Club explains that it’s revived more than a century after its founding during Prohibition. You can see that in some of their signature cocktails like the Old Fashioned. We hear from Bartender Ollie Larson and General Manager Tiffany Reagan about Prohibition times, and how it inspires some of their signature drinks.
kgncnewsnow.com

Deals To Honor Community Veterans

To Celebrate Veterans Day, restaurants are offering deals this weekend to show some thanks for their service. Golden Corral: A free dinner buffet and beverage is available to all active duty military personnel, retirees, the National Guard, reserves, and veterans of all branches of service. The offer is available from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on November 11.
Myhighplains.com

Dillard’s Previews Grand Opening Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s is set to host their grand opening for their new store that’s at Westgate Mall. They’ll have several days of things to do to celebrate the opening of this store.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Civic Center lawsuit hearing to be hosted on city of Amarillo’s motion to modify

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s recent motion to “modify, correct or reform the final judgment” in the Civic Center Complex funding-related lawsuit in Potter County District Court is expected to be brought forward in a virtual hearing later this month. According to court documents filed Wednesday, officials set a “motion to modify” […]
canyonnews.com

Obit: Ora Mae Brownlee

Ora Mae Brownlee, 103 of Amarillo formerly of Dumas passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Northlawn Memorial Gardens with Alan Williamson, officiating. A Memorial Service will follow at 2 o’clock in...
98.7 The Bomb

Watch Out For The Elves! Christmas to Explode Over Dumas

This is one thing we cannot stop from coming. Yes, we do have to celebrate Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, Thanksgiving cannot stop Christmas. Christmas is taking over and there isn't much we can do about it, but get ready for Mariah Carey everywhere. I think she's already hiding around the corners and behind the trees to sing All I Want for Christmas Is You. You might have even heard her already.
abc7amarillo.com

PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — This is the first total lunar eclipse on Election Day. Something that won't happen again until 2394. The total lunar eclipse won't be visible from the U.S. again until March 14, 2025. Share your photos in the form below - or CLICK HERE...
